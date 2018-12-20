New Report Shows Americans Struggle to Lose Weight Due to Lack of Support and "Wellness" Confusion

Following these findings, it comes as no surprise that more than half of Americans are either currently on a weight loss program or considering starting one – and results show that convenience is key in making the decision. When it comes to science-based weight loss programs, being easy to follow and providing personal support and attention are the top reasons people select and stick to a program. What's more, nearly nine in 10 (88 percent) believe that having healthy, prepared meals would help them reach their weight-related goals.

"Having a practical, science-based nutrition plan as well as ongoing support increases the chance of success for people on their weight loss journey," said Dr. Pamela Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP, FACSM, chair of the Jenny Craig Science Advisory Board. "The data shows that Americans spend seven to 14 hours planning and preparing meals each week. Since many busy people have limited time, a program that helps relieve some of this stress can enhance overall wellbeing."

Consumers also cite confusion around the word "wellness" and express skepticism around the term. For more than half of men (51 percent), wellness is perceived as nothing more than a buzzword. When wellness was defined as "the state of being in good health, especially as an actively achieved goal," 87 percent of men and women responded that physical wellness was most important to obtaining personal wellness, followed closely by emotional wellness (83 percent). In order to help support members' overall wellness, Jenny Craig focuses on providing science-backed solutions by utilizing the latest research on circadian rhythm and meal timing to help members reap health benefits beyond weight loss.

Additional key survey findings include:

More men than women (75 percent vs. 43 percent) are willing to try a weight loss program to help lose weight this New Year

Less than half of Americans state that they have adequate support to be at a healthy weight (46 percent); one-third say they feel that they do not have the support they need (31 percent)

40 percent cite stress as the top reason for their weight loss struggles

Nearly three in five people spend seven to 14 hours or more planning and preparing meals each week

Nearly one-third of people would get more sleep if they didn't have to spend time planning and preparing meals

Americans are confused about wellness; 42 percent are unsure or do not think it is easy to define

A majority of Americans plan to make health and wellness-related New Year's resolutions this year; eating healthier and losing weight are among the top three resolutions for 2019

"Despite better health education and access to information, this report shows society is struggling with weight at unprecedented levels," said Monty Sharma, CEO and president of Jenny Craig. "As a leader in the weight loss industry, we pride ourselves on developing programs backed by proven, scientific methods. We commissioned this report to gain further insight into how we can better employ these methods to help people find success on their health journeys and achieve sustainable weight loss. The report findings reiterated the importance of one-on-one support, personalized plans and premium prepared meals, which Jenny Craig provides."

The survey was conducted on behalf of Jenny Craig by Branded Research Inc. on October 19-25, 2018 among 601 adults in the U.S. with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points. To learn more about the Weight Loss Now report or to obtain a copy, please inquire here.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone with Jenny Craig Anywhere. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.

