New report shows consumers want privacy, are unaware of new data privacy regulations

A majority of consumers say they are taking responsibility for securing their data; 53% of consumers hold themselves most accountable for keeping their personal information secure, with only 36% holding websites and apps most responsible, and just 10% holding the government most accountable. More than half of consumers have taken action to help limit data collection when they are online, such as clearing their browser history or using a private or "incognito" window. Just 39% responded that they have used an ad-blocker while browsing online.

"Traditional methods of reaching consumers might be limited by new privacy legislation and shifting consumer preferences, but strategic advertising doesn't end there," IAS Chief Marketing Officer Tony Marlow said. "Context matters. Targeting based on context is an innovative solution to current market conditions, and it's what consumers prefer. Advertisers have a real opportunity to make an impact without sacrificing specificity."

The report also found that when it comes to preferences, consumers are most receptive to contextual targeting (such as an ad for baking supplies on a cooking website) over behavioral, audience, location, or social targeting. As privacy legislation and consumer actions accelerate a shift in targeting strategies, innovative advertising strategies like contextual targeting based on the categories, sentiment, or emotion of the page will be prioritized by marketers. Enabling contextual advertising will allow advertisers to adjust to the evolving landscape while engaging consumers in appropriate environments.

ABOUT IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com .

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Related Links

www.integralads.com

