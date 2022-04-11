New Report Shows English Language Learning Improves Careers, Confidence for Immigrants and Refugees

Public Benefit Corporation EnGen sheds light on the connection between, career outcomes and English Language skills of New Americans

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGen , a social enterprise that helps immigrant and refugee workers develop and apply critical language skills at work, today published insights from its community of learners. In their April 2022 Impact Report , new survey results suggest that immigrants, refugees, and speakers of other languages can access language skills to unlock career opportunities and boost self-confidence.

"People can understand me better. I feel more confident to speak in public and give instructions in English at work," said one survey respondent who used EnGen's platform.

The survey, conducted by EnGen, received responses from learners in 46 states and at companies including Walmart, Target, Chipotle, and Chobani. Survey results from the participants suggest that alumni are advancing toward their goals, both inside and outside of work.

"96% of adult English learners lack access to the English instruction that would help them advance at their places of employment and navigate life in the U.S.," said Dr. Katie Brown, founder and Chief Education Officer at EnGen. "These survey results illustrate what we have always known–that by removing English as a barrier, we can provide immigrants, refugees, and speakers of other languages a path toward achieving their social and career goals–and achieving economic mobility,"

Key findings from the April 2022 Impact Report include:

Career Advancement: 80% report achieving career goals, including improved workplace communication, pay raises, and promotions. 59% of learners improved their communication with colleagues, another 16% received a new job offer, 10% received a promotion, and 11% received a pay raise.

Social Goals: 90% report achieving social goals, including civic engagement, helping children with schoolwork, and making friends

Workplace Goals: 71% of learners who reported improved workplace goals stated increased confidence as an important goal. 80% of learners said improving their English helped them save time at work, while 65% ranked their job-skill improvement a 4 or 5 on a 0-5 Likert scale.

EnGen's AI-driven English learning platform empowers workers and learners at Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Chipotle; institutions like the University of Maryland and the Community College of Denver; restaurants like Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, and healthcare organizations like MaineHealth to achieve their academic and career goals. EnGen's patented pedagogy has served over four million people since 2012. The mobile-first platform—currently used by more than 16,213 learners with over 35 native languages in all 50 states—provides learners with the English and workforce readiness skills they need to boost their workplace productivity and economic prospects.

About EnGen

EnGen is a Certified B Corporation that helps immigrants and refugees achieve self-sufficiency, economic mobility, civic participation, and a better quality of life through virtual English language education.

