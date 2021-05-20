New Report Shows Nearly 7 in 10 Americans Think Racial Injustice is a Problem, And Believe They Should Be Able to Talk About it at Work

"Americans have collectively experienced a crash course in systemic racism, as they've watched the horrific murders of unarmed Black people, an increase in hate crimes targeting the Asian community, and a pandemic that disproportionately impacted people of color," said Dr. Evelyn Carter, Managing Director at Paradigm. "While the new data in our report show some interesting differences in beliefs between age and racial/ethnic groups, the overarching message is clear: Americans know that racial injustice is a problem, they want to talk about it, and they're looking to their employers to help them continue learning."

To understand people's views, The Harris Poll conducted a survey on behalf of Paradigm between May 4-6, 2021, among 2,035 adults in the U.S. over the age of 18. Key findings from the report — Paradigm Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Update: How the Racial Justice Movement is Reshaping Corporate America — are included below.

Americans' Evolving Views on Racial Injustice

A majority of Americans — 69% — believe that racial injustice is a problem in the United States, and 60% said they now think racial injustice is a bigger problem than they thought it was before the events of the past 12 months. While a majority of people shared this perspective across all demographic groups, perspectives on racial injustice varied by age and race/ethnicity, with younger generations and people of color* being more likely to think racial injustice is a problem in the U.S. than older generations and white Americans.

People between the ages of 18-44 are more likely than those 55+ to believe racial injustice is a problem in the U.S. (76% vs. 62%).

People of color are more likely than white Americans to think racial injustice is a problem in the U.S. (75% vs. 65%).

Increasing awareness of racial injustice may also be motivating people to take action — 61% said they want to be an ally to marginalized groups, with people of color (68%) more likely to express a desire to be allies compared to white Americans (56%).

People's Views Shape Their Expectations of Businesses

The majority of Americans — 66% — think businesses should take action on racial injustice issues.

Many employed Americans also said they would hold their company accountable if it didn't take a stance — 54% would consider leaving their organization if it didn't speak out directly against racial injustice. This belief was particularly high among those ages 18-44 (63%) compared to those 45 and older (40%).

People also want to talk about racial injustice at work: 68% of Americans believe people should be able to discuss racial justice issues at work.

People Want Diverse and Inclusive Workplaces, But Roadblocks Remain

Most employed Americans want their companies to invest in creating/supporting an inclusive work environment, with 72% saying they want their employer to invest in this area. While there was no significant difference in opinion among racial/ethnic groups, there were significant differences among age groups: 84% of employees between the ages 35-44 expressed this belief, compared to 69% of employees 45 and older.

While people are clearly looking for inclusive work environments, many are not finding them. Nearly half of respondents (49%), however, said they witnessed or experienced racial bias or discrimination at work in the past 12 months.

For more detailed data and recommendations on how organizations can evolve their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies based on these findings, download the full report here .

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Paradigm between May 4-6, 2021 among 2,035 adults ages 18+, among whom 868 are employed full-time or part-time. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Nicole Colwell at Paradigm.

*Survey respondents included people from a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds. For purposes of statistical analysis for this report, anyone who identified as Black or African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Native American or Alaskan Native, South Asian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Filipino, Arab/West Asian, Vietnamese, Other Asian, Pacific Islander, or any other race was combined to create the group for "people of color". The relationship between the responses from white respondents and responses from each reported racial/ethnic groups, which included higher-level racial categories like Black or African American, Asian, and Hispanic or Latinx, were directionally similar to that which was reported for "people of color" overall.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm that has worked with hundreds of companies around the world to build stronger, more inclusive organizations. We design data-driven strategies, implement programs with impact, and train employees and leaders for success.

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

https://www.paradigmiq.com

