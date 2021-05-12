New Report Shows Over 80% of Consumers Have Used Contactless Payments in the Past 12 Months, Plan to Increase Usage This Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital signage and experience platform Raydiant has released the findings from their new State of Contactless Payments Report.

The report surveyed 1,000 US consumers on April 3, 2021, with a goal of better understanding the experiences consumers have had with contactless payments over the past twelve months.

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "The findings demonstrate that contactless payments are one of the most impactful in-location experiences an organization can offer their customers. Despite some consumers having some negative experiences with them in the past, contactless payment technology has evolved dramatically over the past few years and is now ready for mass adoption."

Key Findings

Over 80% of consumers have used contactless payments in the past 12 months. Usage of contactless payments is undoubtedly accelerating.

Convenience and health/safety are driving adoption. Convenience is a consumer demand that's here to stay. So are safety-related expectations.

Nearly half of consumers have tried to pay with contactless payments and had it fail. Functionality is a potential pain point that all organizations must address head-on.

Bad experiences where the contactless payment solution was slow or failed is the leading reason why respondents don't use them. A non-functional contactless payment channel is a major turn-off for shoppers and defeats the purpose of your investment in contactless technology.

57% of consumers say they are more likely to do business with those who offer a contactless payment option. It's not just a matter of preference—many see contact at checkout as a genuine safety concern.

