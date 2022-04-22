New Research: 3 in 4 Americans Don't Think They'll Ever Achieve a High Net Worth

A new survey commissioned by Personal Capital, an Empower Company, finds that most adults prioritize a high salary (64%) as a top factor in building wealth. Here's where they may be leaving money on the table.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Of Americans who don't currently consider themselves to have a "high" net worth, only 23% think they are likely to achieve this status, according to a new survey* of 2,209 U.S. adults commissioned by digital wealth manager Personal Capital , an Empower Company.

The survey, fielded by Morning Consult, reveals perceptions around net worth in honor of National Financial Literacy Month, celebrated throughout April.

"Your net worth is a powerful financial metric because it gives you a bird's eye view of your complete financial situation," says Michelle Brownstein, a certified financial planner and vice president of Personal Capital Private Client Group. "This month is a great occasion to set goals around growing your net worth."

Americans say the top factors in achieving a "high" net worth are frequently tracking your finances (65%), having a high salary (64%), and earning from multiple sources (63%).

But Brownstein advises looking beyond hustle culture to grow your net worth.

"Making money is only part of how a person builds wealth," says Brownstein, who works with high-net-worth clients with at least $1 million in their portfolios. "It's also important to make sure your money is working as hard for you as you work to earn it."

Although most survey respondents (59%) agree that it's important to maintain a diversified investment portfolio, fewer (46%) prioritize maxing out retirement accounts.

This could be to their detriment. Retirement accounts – like 401k plans and IRAs – contribute 55% of the wealth of high-net-worth individuals, according to anonymized Personal Capital Dashboard data**.

"Tax-advantaged retirement accounts are powerful investing tools," Brownstein says. "As your income increases, be sure to increase contributions to your retirement accounts – don't let that incoming cash sit idle."

She also suggests getting clear on what makes up your personal net worth; only 35% of Americans are confident they understand what "net worth" means, even though most (91%) have heard of it.

"In many cases, you don't need to be a high-net-worth investor to achieve your goals and long-term retirement needs. The key is to make a plan and have a goal you're working toward," Brownstein says. "Most likely, this does entail setting a net worth goal that will allow you to sustain your lifestyle when you retire."

Brownstein recommends Personal Capital's free net worth calculator , which aggregates a person's financial accounts for real-time net worth tracking. Personal Capital's free tools enable 3.3 million U.S. households to plan for long-term goals like retirement.

A complete overview of survey results and insights from Brownstein can be found here . Track your net worth over time with Personal Capital's free financial tools, available at personalcapital.com .

