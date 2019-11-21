New research casts doubt on near reality of 'designer babies'

During the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF), it is not unusual for embryos to undergo preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) identify specific inherited disease-causing mutations for single-gene disorders, like cystic fibrosis. Recently, new developments in genetics have given the ability to assign individuals "polygenic scores," which can somewhat explain the variability seen in complex human traits. This concept, applied to IVF embryos, has raised the prospect of "designer babies." However, there has been no research published to indicate the potential success of polygenic embryo selection.

"The notion that you could accurately choose your child's height or select for a higher IQ, like in the movie 'Gattaca,' has never been tested," said Dr. Lencz, professor in the Institute of Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes and co-corresponding author of the Cell paper. "Through our research, we can confidently say that trait predictions for embryos based on polygenic scores are not very accurate."

Dr. Lencz and the team analyzed embryo selection for height and IQ in the context of a hypothetical IVF cycle. Investigators used three sources of data to evaluate the efficacy of trait selection, including a mathematically-derived genetic model, simulated embryo genomes, and a real dataset of nuclear families with large numbers of offspring (10 on average) who are now fully-grown adults with available genetic and trait (height) data.

The results concluded that screening for such traits using polygenic scores would leave a large margin for error. For example, children with the highest polygenic score for height were only the tallest in a quarter of families analyzed.

"Dr. Lencz's study adds important data highlighting the unreliability of trait selection by current methods of embryo genetic screening," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes.

The ethical and legal debate surrounding polygenic embryo selection is already underway, but, until now, without a solid scientific foundation. The research team hopes that this work will promote an open and evidence-based discussion of these aspects among the public and policymakers.

Previously, an overview of this research was presented at the American Society for Human Genetics Annual Meeting in October by Dr. Lencz's co-lead, Dr. Shai Carmi of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

