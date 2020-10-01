New Research Determines Associations Experience 90% Average Revenue Growth while AMC-Managed

"During this challenging period of economic uncertainty for so many nonprofit organizations, Valmont's study confirms that, when traditional revenue streams are being tested or disrupted, the AMC model consistently delivers bottom-line growth, increased operational efficiency, and member value for the long term," said Bennett Napier, M.S., CAE, AMC Institute Chair.

Greg Drevenstedt, PhD, Principal at Valmont Research, noted, "The AMC model clearly shows long-term stability of association management and leadership, as well as impressive, annualized growth in gross revenue and net income." The study also found that the AMC model inspires workforce development, loyalty, and advancement, especially for those team members at AMCs that serve as association CEOs/Executives Directors, which translates into strong executive leadership and flexible management for associations.

The AMC Model Performance Study infographic and executive summary are available at associations.amcinsitute.org, a new AMCI website developed specifically for the global nonprofit community. This platform contains tested best practices, data analysis, case studies, and recognized thought leader advice designed to provide solutions, tools, and innovations to help association professionals find timely answers to today's most critical issues.

