New Research Finds Health Clouds Are Key Infrastructure for Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research brief just published by Chilmark Research, and commissioned by Innovaccer Inc., emphasizes how healthcare-centric cloud services can help accelerate the industry's digital transformation efforts.

Innovaccer Inc.

In the report "The Health Cloud: Key Infrastructure For Digital Transformation," the global research and advisory firm for healthcare IT solutions emphasizes the importance of cloud computing in digitally-enabled healthcare. It also contrasts how different cloud computing models fit into the healthcare IT landscape, key capabilities of competent health clouds, and health clouds' significance in digital transformation efforts.

Innovation has been slower in healthcare compared to other industries. Then the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the limitations of legacy healthcare IT infrastructures, and increased the need for enterprises to be more interoperable, agile, and efficient. As a result, healthcare IT leaders are investing in cloud technology to modernize their infrastructures to support digital transformation.

"We launched the Innovaccer Health Cloud, the first and only Internet cloud fundamentally organized around the whole patient and a unified patient record—a single source of clinical and financial truth—to accelerate transformation and power the future of health," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We commissioned this research on behalf of our customers, to help IT leaders and the industry better understand the various cloud computing models, and help them make informed decisions as they choose their path forward."

The research brief will help IT leaders develop greater strategic awareness around the benefits of adopting cloud computing in healthcare for greater data liquidity and accessibility. The publication offers detailed insights for healthcare IT leaders on how to make informed decisions while selecting a health cloud vendor, and highlights the questions to ask when conducting assessments during the selection process. It also points out the role of cloud computing in revenue growth, efficiency gains, and in capitalizing on the opportunities in digital healthcare.

"The benefits of cloud computing are really beginning to be felt across every healthcare sector," said Chilmark report author and senior analyst Brian Murphy. "It is undeniable that the cloud will play a central and decisive role in all digital healthcare efforts."

About Chilmark Research

Chilmark Research is the only industry analyst firm focusing solely on the most transformational trends in healthcare IT. We combine proven research methodologies with intelligence and insight to provide cogent analyses of the emerging technologies that have the greatest potential to improve healthcare. We do not shy away from making tough calls and are respected in the industry for our direct and thoughtful commentary. For more information, visit www.chilmarkresearch.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc

[email protected]

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.