New Research From Vyopta Confirms Video Meetings Here to Stay

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) monitoring and analytics, today released the results of a recent survey focused on how organizations have adapted to remote work, and their plans for the future. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold across the globe, companies and organizations of all sizes have had to adapt to moving the vast majority of their workforce to work from home situations.

Vyopta's survey, titled " The Next Phase of Remote Work: Managing UC and Workspaces in the Next Phase of the Pandemic ," was conducted in July and generated 327 validated responses. The majority of respondents work for organizations with more than 1,000 employees; all manage, oversee, or advise UC, technology budget, and/or facilities planning or management for their company. Key insights from the report include:

Video is the new normal. 68% of companies plan to hold meetings either 100% over video or provide participants the option to join by video.

68% of companies plan to hold meetings either 100% over video or provide participants the option to join by video. UCaaS wins big: 80% of companies primarily relied on UCaaS to quickly scale up their remote workforce.

80% of companies primarily relied on UCaaS to quickly scale up their remote workforce. Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom are now "The Big 3 :" Microsoft was ranked as the top video collaboration company among enterprises with Cisco and Zoom ranked #2 and #3.

:" Microsoft was ranked as the top video collaboration company among enterprises with Cisco and Zoom ranked #2 and #3. Multi-vendor UC environments are standard. About two thirds of enterprises use two or more video collaboration technology vendors.

About two thirds of enterprises use two or more video collaboration technology vendors. Enterprises reported dealing with video and voice quality problems . 27% of respondents in the largest Enterprises reported issues with quality of video service and 73% reported voice service issues since the start of the pandemic.

. 27% of respondents in the largest Enterprises reported issues with quality of video service and 73% reported voice service issues since the start of the pandemic. Quality is king. 77% of respondents feel that improving video quality of service for employees going forward is important or extremely important.

77% of respondents feel that improving video quality of service for employees going forward is important or extremely important. Enterprises plan to reduce real estate. Almost half of the largest enterprises plan to reduce their office space in the next 12 months.

"Ensuring a high quality collaboration experience will continue to gain importance as some employees begin to ease back into the office while others continue to work from home," said Alfredo Ramirez, President and CEO of Vyopta. "Remote work is here to stay."

