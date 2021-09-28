New Research Predicts AR Spending to Surpass $48.6 Billion by 2025

"AR is a key way that C-suites are achieving transformation at scale," said Andrea Minonne, senior research analyst at IDC. "Spending on AR is expected to grow 18-fold over the next four years: from $2.7B in 2021 to $48.6B in 2025. Use cases will integrate AR with AI-centric products, IoT, new devices, and smart analytics to build knowledge networks that enable workforces to digitally access the data, people, and workflows that help them perform their work fast, efficiently, and safely."

As C-suites continue to look to future-proof themselves and create a company culture based on digitization, innovation, disruption, and agility, tech investments remain a lead topic of discussion. According to IDC's Advanced Technologies for Industry Survey 2020, over 50% of European businesses associate the adoption of emerging technologies to three key KPIs: customer satisfaction, time efficiency, and product/service quality.

"As a global provider of AR-powered collaboration solutions, we've experienced the increasing level of investment and corresponding benefits realized by our customers in support of IDC's whitepaper findings," said Jereme Pitts, COO at Librestream. "From 2019 to 2020, usage of our platform increased by 838%, with companies—including those from manufacturing, utilities, aerospace and defense, and more—reporting business outcomes that ranged from efficiency metrics such as productivity gains to worker safety improvements and positive carbon footprint impacts."

This new research is detailed in the IDC whitepaper, "Time to Start Your AR-Enabled Remote Workforce Transformation Journey," and includes case study examples such as a European oil and gas company that reduced costs by 20% and a carmaker that reduced machine downtime and maintenance costs by 15% by using AR technology. In the automotive industry, downtime costs an average of $22,000/minute and with manufacturers losing 800 hours/year to downtime on average, the savings can add up to $13.2 million each month.

Access the full IDC whitepaper (doc #EUR147989721, September 2021) here.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

