New Research Resource from Beyond Type 1 Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Science and Community

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the JDRF – Beyond Type 1 Alliance, Beyond Type 1 has partnered with JDRF — the world's leading nonprofit funder of Type 1 diabetes (T1D) research — to educate the T1D community and the general public about current scientific developments, including the path to a cure for the chronic autoimmune condition.

A new collection of resources shared today by Beyond Type 1 breaks down the most impactful current Type 1 diabetes research into quick and easy to understand information.

Particularly for those impacted by T1D, a cure has long felt elusive. Exciting developments have come in spurts, punctuated by setbacks and timeline adjustments. Decades-long references to a cure being "just ten years away" have left some in the Type 1 diabetes community disillusioned, but progress is being made - several autoimmune conditions have disease-altering therapies available and T1D researchers are on the cusp of identifying such curative therapies.

"The new research resources published on Beyond Type 1 aim to pull back the curtain and provide a close look at where we are now, and how we can work together to propel scientific research forward," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "We want to bring our community, those that stand to benefit from this research, closer to the work being done. We hope this is an invitation for those who have never participated in scientific research before to learn more and ultimately get involved."

On the site, readers can find information about opportunities to get involved in currently recruiting clinical trials. According to JDRF, about 20,000 people are needed for T1D trials in the U.S., but researchers have reported a massive shortage of participants. More than 80 percent of clinical trials are delayed or fail because doctors cannot find enough patients to take part.

By showcasing exciting research developments and setting clear expectations about where we are now and where we're going, Beyond Type 1 aims to start new conversations about diabetes science, talk openly about what a "cure" means to our community, and get new people involved in T1D research.

Diabetes research led to the discovery of insulin in 1921, the creation of the first insulin pump in 1963, and the modern analog insulins used by many living with T1D today in 1995. The continuous glucose monitors, hybrid closed loop systems, and treatments for the complications that can arise from living with diabetes were made possible by individual participation in clinical trials. Research will lead to the cure for Type 1 diabetes.

"We are making tremendous strides in all areas of T1D research, from understanding how the disease advances to identifying therapies that delay or halt disease progression to technological advances to help better everyday life," explains Sanjoy Dutta, JDRF Vice President of Research. "For nearly 50 years JDRF has been supporting some of the world's leading researchers who have helped to change the way we look at T1D."

Information about beta cell therapies and immunotherapies as well as the latest science on glucose control and complications treatment, plus breaking news and tools to get involved in current trials can be found at beyondtype1.org/research and in Spanish at es.beyondtype1.org/investigacion/ .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or follow @beyondtype1 on social media.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.

