New Research Reveals the Impact of UV Exposure on the Skin Barrier & the Benefits of Ceramides

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe® is educating consumers on better sunscreen habits as they enjoy traveling to new locations, more vacations, and a steady return to pre-pandemic normalcy throughout the summer. According to new insights from a peer-reviewed publication featured in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, titled, "Efficacy of Ceramide-Containing Formulations on UV-Induced Skin Surface Barrier Alterations," a skincare regimen that includes a moisturizer and sunscreen formulated with ceramides can help protect against UV-induced skin barrier damage and improve skin barrier health overall against chronic sun exposure.

The skin barrier is responsible for filtering 60-70 percent of UVB rays, and a critical component of the skin barrier is ceramides, which make up 50 percent of the lipids found within the skin barrier. The clinical study, conducted by a team of skin barrier experts, evaluated the impact of UV exposure on the skin barrier using a UV dose equivalent to about two hours of UV exposure during a sunny July day in New York City. The team evaluated the following test zones: 1) untreated non-UV exposed skin, 2) untreated, UV-exposed skin and 3) UV-exposed, skin treated with a ceramide-containing sunscreen and moisturizer from CeraVe®. The study found that skin barrier cells from the UV-exposed, untreated zone were significantly damaged. However, skin barrier cells from UV-exposed skin treated with ceramide-containing sunscreen and moisturizer were preserved and mimicked the skin barrier cells that were unexposed to UV – underscoring the importance of a ceramide-containing skincare routine.

Yet, not all consumers are wearing sunscreen daily, proving a need for more skincare education. According to results from a new CeraVe® survey conducted by OnePoll among 2,000 U.S. adults, 56 percent of people say they have become more health conscious over the past year, yet only 29 percent say they have made more of an effort to take care of their skin, and a staggering 96 percent admit they do not wear sunscreen daily.

"As the leader in therapeutic skincare, we at CeraVe® are committed to working with dermatologists to better understand the skin barrier and develop efficacious formulas with critical ingredients for healthy skin, like ceramides, that deliver therapeutic solutions for all skin needs," said Tom Allison, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Professional Marketing at CeraVe®. "We are proud to be a part of the L'Oréal Research and Innovation team that continues to lead the industry in scientific developments that help improve patient outcomes by providing safe and effective therapeutic skincare."

The clinical study's findings reinforce the benefits of ceramide-containing skincare products in helping protect against UV-induced skin barrier damage, which may contribute to barrier-compromised skin conditions like eczema. However, the majority of Americans remain unaware of the crucial benefits of the ingredient, as 94 percent of those surveyed have not looked for ceramides in their skincare ingredients over the past year.

Of those surveyed, the majority of consumers (64 percent) say they wish their sunscreen had skincare benefits. CeraVe® Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sheer Tint combines the crucial ingredients of ceramides with a subtly tinted, broad-spectrum formula that was developed with dermatologists, so consumers do not have to choose between skincare and sun care.

"Sunscreen is one of the holy grails of skincare for all skin types and tones, regardless of the weather or how much time is spent outside," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. DiAnne Davis. "CeraVe® Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sheer Tint is the perfect daily step in a skincare routine because it has broad-spectrum sun protection we need every day, plus the barrier-restoring ingredients I tell my clients to look for and a tint that blends nicely with most skin tones."

Dr. Davis emphasizes the importance of daily sunscreen for all skin tones and types, and a mineral sunscreen like CeraVe® is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

In addition to sunscreen and moisturizers, CeraVe® offers a variety of dermatologist-developed skincare products that contain ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II, which are essential to restoring and maintaining the skin's natural barrier. CeraVe® products utilize patented Multi Vesicular Emulsion (MVE) Technology, which releases key ingredients into the skin slowly over 24 hours, allowing them to absorb into the skin to repair, restore and retain the skin's natural barrier. For more information on CeraVe® visit on Facebook and Instagram.

