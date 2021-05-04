New Research Shows Disparities Limiting Access to Healthcare Services, Including COVID-19 Vaccines, In Pennsylvania's Underserved Communities
May 04, 2021, 14:09 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions highlights how geographic, racial/ethnic and economic factors are combining to restrict access to healthcare services for many Pennsylvanians, creating disparities that have become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHAT: AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University will host a virtual press briefing to introduce our new health disparities report that highlights inequities in rural and low resourced areas of the state, and underrepresented populations (particularly Black/African American and Latino), who lack access to health care, experience digital divide, and face persistent local healthcare workforce shortages.
WHO: Representatives from organizations concerned about health disparities in Pennsylvania. Confirmed speakers include:
- Laura Gitlin, PHD, FGSA, FAAN, Dean and Distinguished University Professor, Drexel University
- Jean Accius, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, AARP
- Rose Ann DiMaria-Ghalili, PhD, RN, FASPEN, FAAN, FGSA, Professor of Nursing, Associate Dean of Interprofessional Research and Development, Drexel University
- Angela Foreshaw-Rouse, Manager of State Operations and Outreach, AARP Pennsylvania
- Nancy Mimm, DNP, Assistant Professor of Population Health Nursing, Harrisburg University
- Geoffrey Roche, Executive Director of Strategic Healthcare Initiatives, Harrisburg University
- David Saunders, Director, Office of Health Equity, Pennsylvania Department of Health
WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.
HOW TO JOIN: Please join us at via Zoom; Passcode: 161525
WHY: Pennsylvanians are experiencing health inequities, particularly in rural and low resourced areas of the state and in underrepresented populations (particularly Black/African American and Latino). Geographic and racial disparities include lack of access to health care (including underserved communities and pharmacy deserts), a digital divide, and persistent local healthcare workforce shortages. Learn more here.
Contact:
Jacklyn Isasi, AARP Pennsylvania, [email protected], 609-902-6242
Steve Gardner, AARP Pennsylvania, [email protected], 717-319-5484
Annie Korp, Drexel University, [email protected], 215-571-4244
