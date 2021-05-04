New Research Shows Disparities Limiting Access to Healthcare Services, Including COVID-19 Vaccines, In Pennsylvania's Underserved Communities

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions highlights how geographic, racial/ethnic and economic factors are combining to restrict access to healthcare services for many Pennsylvanians, creating disparities that have become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT: AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University will host a virtual press briefing to introduce our new health disparities report that highlights inequities in rural and low resourced areas of the state, and underrepresented populations (particularly Black/African American and Latino), who lack access to health care, experience digital divide, and face persistent local healthcare workforce shortages.

WHO: Representatives from organizations concerned about health disparities in Pennsylvania. Confirmed speakers include:

Laura Gitlin, PHD, FGSA, FAAN, Dean and Distinguished University Professor, Drexel University

Jean Accius, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, AARP

Rose Ann DiMaria-Ghalili, PhD, RN, FASPEN, FAAN, FGSA, Professor of Nursing, Associate Dean of Interprofessional Research and Development, Drexel University

Angela Foreshaw-Rouse, Manager of State Operations and Outreach, AARP Pennsylvania

Nancy Mimm, DNP, Assistant Professor of Population Health Nursing, Harrisburg University

Geoffrey Roche, Executive Director of Strategic Healthcare Initiatives, Harrisburg University

David Saunders, Director, Office of Health Equity, Pennsylvania Department of Health

WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.

HOW TO JOIN: Please join us at via Zoom; Passcode: 161525

WHY: Pennsylvanians are experiencing health inequities, particularly in rural and low resourced areas of the state and in underrepresented populations (particularly Black/African American and Latino). Geographic and racial disparities include lack of access to health care (including underserved communities and pharmacy deserts), a digital divide, and persistent local healthcare workforce shortages. Learn more here.

Contact:

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP Pennsylvania, [email protected], 609-902-6242

Steve Gardner, AARP Pennsylvania, [email protected], 717-319-5484

Annie Korp, Drexel University, [email protected], 215-571-4244

