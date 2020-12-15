New RESET Ritual launches with world's first uniquely water-based CBG, CBD, CBN & Broad Spectrum drops

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to RESET your morning, noon and night rituals. Introducing RESET Ritual, the world's first uniquely water-based, THC-free* cannabinoid ingestible drops proven to work faster, and designed so you can absorb the active ingredients you need. Plus unlike some oils and tinctures, these next-generation drops always taste great and have a pleasant mouthfeel.

The RESET Ritual system puts you in control. With three varieties -- Function CBG, Balance CBD and Restore CBN -- now you can easily customize your experience with new benefits ranging from better digestion and recovery to enhanced moods and more restful sleep. Powered by the cannabinoid wellness leaders at RESET Bioscience, you can trust the quality, efficacy and consistency of each RESET Ritual product. They are produced in compliance with the pharmaceutical industry's best-practice standards.

It's easy to RESET your entire Ritual

Order individually to focus on parts of your ritual that need a little extra love, or RESET your entire Ritual by ordering a convenient pack with all three varieties in the system. Enjoy these great-tasting drops by themselves or add them to water, coffee or (cheers!) even your favorite cocktail!

Customize your experience with:

Function CBG Drops: Start your day with this bright citrus flavor, perfect for morning smoothies, coffee or protein shakes. Studies show that CBG may support digestion and help with athletic recovery. US MSRP: $69.99 .

Start your day with this bright citrus flavor, perfect for morning smoothies, coffee or protein shakes. Studies show that CBG may support digestion and help with athletic recovery. US MSRP: . Balance CBD Drops : Available in a fresh mint flavor or unflavored, add these drops to your water bottle for all-day wellness. Studies show that CBD may help with athletic recovery, and support better moods as well as bone health. US MSRP: $64.99 .

: Available in a fresh mint flavor or unflavored, add these drops to your water bottle for all-day wellness. Studies show that CBD may help with athletic recovery, and support better moods as well as bone health. US MSRP: . Restore CBN Drops : With a soothing Blueberry Dream flavor, Restore is a perfect addition to your night time tea or choice of nightcap. Then get ready to enjoy better sleep and relaxation. Our bodies repair themselves while we sleep. Why not get more out of your ZZZs? Studies show the CBN supports a healthy immune response, better moods and skin health. US MSRP: $74.99 .

: With a soothing Blueberry Dream flavor, Restore is a perfect addition to your night time tea or choice of nightcap. Then get ready to enjoy better sleep and relaxation. Our bodies repair themselves while we sleep. Why not get more out of your ZZZs? Studies show the CBN supports a healthy immune response, better moods and skin health. US MSRP: . Ritual Pack: This convenient pack includes full-sizes of Function CBG, Balance CBD and Restore CBN for morning, noon and night wellness. US MSRP $189.99 .

Stack it for that entourage effect!

Be sure to boost the synergy across the RESET Ritual product line for enhanced benefits and wellness by adding new Foundation Broad Spectrum Drops to your routine. On its own, it supports a better mood state. Available in Natural Essence enhanced with monk fruit, Foundation pairs well with your favorite tea. What's not to love about all that? US MSRP $89.99

No more guessing about freshness, effectiveness, safety and quality

Getting cannabinoids' wellness benefits, without the guesswork, just got easier. RESET is all about your health and safety. Here are three more ways Ritual is improving your experience:

Freshness. CBD oils and tinctures generally only have a three- to six-month shelf life with limited or no scientific study to prove it, but it's hard to assess how fresh most products are because they don't have freshness dating on their labels. And once an oil is opened and exposed to air, all bets are off. It can oxidize rapidly, separate, discolor and become rancid.



RESET Ritual has a validated shelf life of 12 months, several times longer than most CBD products. For added confidence in its freshness, there's a 'use by' date on every label.



Effectiveness and safety. Low-dose RESET Ritual is also more effective, so you can take less to feel more. Each bottle includes a demarcated dropper to accurately measure a 10 mg serving (30 servings per 15 mL bottle). Of course, because it is water-based and not an oil, RESET Ritual's cannabinoids are less likely to concentrate in the liver where high CBD amounts are known to cause toxicity.



Uncompromising quality. All RESET Ritual ingredients are premium-grade, plant-based, non-GMO, and free of soy, dairy and gluten. They are zero calorie, zero cholesterol and contain no sugars or artificial sweeteners. And they are tested twice according to industry leader Sante Laboratories' sophisticated standards to confirm their CBD concentration and to verify that they don't contain unsafe levels of impurities including pesticides, heavy metals, microbials and solvents.

RESET Ritual was developed with your health and wellness as the top priority. To add this system's benefits to your daily routine, visit www.RESETBioscience.com .

