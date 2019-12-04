New Resideo Home App Makes Whole-Home Professional Monitoring Of Critical Air, Water, Energy, Security Networks Possible

"At Resideo, we're committed to helping homeowners make sense of their homes, and in the process, help professionals modernize and expand their businesses while giving a better experience to customers," said Mike Nefkens, president and CEO of Resideo. "We do not believe that the critical systems of the home should be a do-it-yourself adventure. Through the new Resideo Home app, we're going to bring the world of proactive, professional monitoring to the entire home, helping better protect the people inside and mitigating problems before they arise."

Resideo Home and Resideo Pro Apps

Designed to provide homeowners with a simple, unified platform that connects and manages the home, Resideo will enable the migration of the company's 6.5 million connected customers, currently spread out among its existing apps, into the Resideo Home app throughout 2020. Starting today, users of Resideo's recently launched Buoy Whole Home Water Controller and Buoy Water Leak Detectors can begin using the new app and access its free features, or upgrade to premium services like advanced automatic water shutoff and leak alerts. In the coming months, Resideo will integrate air products, such as the T Series line of smart thermostats, into the app. By the end of 2020, the app will support Resideo whole-home security systems as well.

Unlike other smart-home apps that merely control gadgets, the Resideo Home app looks at the entire home by offering a glimpse into how the air, water, security and energy systems are performing. The bright and visually rich user experience offers insights through analytics that will help the homeowner identify energy savings, water usage and other tips over time.

A professional version of the app, Resideo Pro, will provide professionals with installation tools, help them better service customers through account management and service calls, and provide access to new business opportunities.

The Resideo Home and Resideo Pro apps are available now in the iOS and Android app stores.

New Whole-Home Services

Resideo also unveiled its new portfolio of connected, whole-home monitoring solutions that will be accessible through the app. Approximately 25% of homes in the United States have professionally monitored security. In a first for the industry, the new subscription services from Resideo extend professional monitoring to the other critical networks of the home. Resideo's new subscription services will help pros and homeowners use the data already being produced by the critical systems of the home in ways that make the home work better and more efficiently.

"We're giving the entire home a pulse to help both homeowners and the trade professionals save time and resources," said Niccolo de Masi, chief innovation officer and president of Products & Solutions, Resideo. "For most people, their home is their largest financial investment – where they live with their loved ones and keep their most precious possessions. We are proud to bring this much-needed enhanced protection to the home."

Smart Water Management is now available on the Resideo app and integrates with the Buoy Whole Home Water Controller and the Buoy Water Leak Detector. Through the new $9.99 subscription service, homeowners can start to make informed choices about their water use. Using data from the water controller, the Resideo Home app categorizes water usage, measures flow rate, applies advanced machine-learning algorithms and analyzes insights in real-time to help homeowners better conserve water while protecting their home.

is now available on the Resideo app and integrates with the Buoy Whole Home Water Controller and the Buoy Water Leak Detector. Through the new subscription service, homeowners can start to make informed choices about their water use. Using data from the water controller, the Resideo Home app categorizes water usage, measures flow rate, applies advanced machine-learning algorithms and analyzes insights in real-time to help homeowners better conserve water while protecting their home. Energy Services will launch on existing T Series Smart Thermostats in the Resideo app in 2020. The software service understands how the home's HVAC system reacts and recovers to changing weather conditions. With that data, the smart thermostat knows how to adjust the schedule while using the least amount of energy possible.

will launch on existing T Series Smart Thermostats in the Resideo app in 2020. The software service understands how the home's HVAC system reacts and recovers to changing weather conditions. With that data, the smart thermostat knows how to adjust the schedule while using the least amount of energy possible. Indoor Air Quality Services will provide real-time monitoring of factors affecting indoor air quality (IAQ) and provide tips that help the homeowner take action. Resideo today announced its new Indoor Air Quality Monitor, which will pair with the app to let homeowners and their home pros see real-time carbon dioxide levels, particles, chemicals and humidity to understand the air inside and do something about it.

will provide real-time monitoring of factors affecting indoor air quality (IAQ) and provide tips that help the homeowner take action. Resideo today announced its new Indoor Air Quality Monitor, which will pair with the app to let homeowners and their home pros see real-time carbon dioxide levels, particles, chemicals and humidity to understand the air inside and do something about it. Critical Appliance Monitoring Services will help homeowners stay ahead of equipment maintenance issues and breakdowns. Before aging or failing appliances quit altogether, they tend to draw more energy as their efficiency decreases. Pros and homeowners using the Resideo app and upcoming monitoring equipment will have access to data that can help diagnose a problem before it gets more serious and prevent premature failure in costly appliances like water heaters and furnaces.

will help homeowners stay ahead of equipment maintenance issues and breakdowns. Before aging or failing appliances quit altogether, they tend to draw more energy as their efficiency decreases. Pros and homeowners using the Resideo app and upcoming monitoring equipment will have access to data that can help diagnose a problem before it gets more serious and prevent premature failure in costly appliances like water heaters and furnaces. Security Services integration in the app will allow homeowners to control Resideo's ProSeries Home Security and Smart Home Platform coming to market in 2020. This revolutionary platform delivers entry-level security protection with the ability to scale to a fully integrated smart home security solution. It features new self-contained wireless and hybrid panels, an expanded line of advanced encrypted sensors and life safety devices, technology expansion modules interchangeable across the entire platform to help reduce inventory and training costs, and end-user replaceable parts creating operational cost efficiencies for dealers with increased account longevity. Coupled with the new app, this platform brings security, life safety and connected technology to homes, with a host of features and benefits in one scalable, flexible, end-to-end platform.

New Tools and Services for Professionals

Resideo also announced a new digital experience that can help its network of 110,000 trade professionals – and their 1 million technicians – build business for the future, simplify operations and strengthen relationships with homeowners. The Resideo Pro Portal (http://pro.resideo.com) offers a single destination for product information, product support, access to services and tools to promote and drive leads. A new training and loyalty program called Resideo Pro PERKS launches in January 2020.

Through the Pro PERKS program, pros and distributors will be able to access a tiered system of benefits, including strategic partnerships with other pros in Resideo's network to take advantage of new business opportunities across the homes' critical networks, new marketing tools to sell smart home solutions, and new video courses to become experts on the latest technologies.

"Resideo's value proposition is firmly grounded in the belief that DIY companies are simply not equipped to address the installation and integration challenges due to the vast number of smart-home devices on the market, as well as lacking the know-how that local contractors have," said Mark Vena, senior smart home analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. "In addition, to manage critical systems in the home like air conditioning, heating, water management and energy utilization, advanced technical training and professional-grade equipment is required – two things the average consumer or the DIY companies don't possess."

Next Generation Comfort Platform

Resideo also unveiled concepts for its next-generation smart thermostat it will develop in partnership with professional contractors. Much more than a thermostat, the device will fully integrate with the Resideo Home app, providing insight into the four critical networks and access to subscription services through on-the-wall control with a modern user interface.

The company plans to launch alpha and beta test programs with professionals in 2020. More information is available for pros at https://www.resideo.com/us/en/pro/stay-informed.

"We have an enormous advantage to deliver whole-home monitoring because of our presence in 150 million homes and decades of experience," Nefkens said. "Our professional network of suppliers, dealers, contractors and installers ensures the job is done right, that dedicated support is always within reach, and will lay the groundwork to bring the next era of the connected home to life."

Additional information, photos and videos from today's announcement are available on Resideo's newsroom.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

