New Resource for Children with Autism in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism health specialists at Caravel Autism Health are hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting today in the Quad Cities to showcase a new autism therapy center designed to meet the needs of children ages 2 to 18. Caravel Autism Health has been helping families living with the challenges of an autism diagnosis for more than a decade.

Caravel's newest center at 5374 Eastern Avenue in Davenport offers a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, and Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. The Caravel team also provides support and counseling for families impacted by autism. ABA therapy is research-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement to help children develop skills, create connections with others, and gain confidence.

One in 54 children has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caravel Autism Health concentrates its expansion efforts in communities where the need for high-quality services is especially acute, according to CEO Mike Miller. "We're opening new autism therapy centers because we know that families in many communities don't have access to the critical services they need," explained Miller. "Bringing diagnostic and evidence-based therapeutic services to Iowa provides new access to the highest quality of care and a commitment to partnering with local resources dedicated to these same families."

The Davenport autism therapy center is the first that Caravel Autism Health has opened in Iowa. The company has made a commitment to providing exceptional treatment for families in the Quad Cities and across Iowa. According to Kailee Sherer Price, Caravel's clinical director and lead BCBA in Davenport, "We're so excited to be bringing these services to the Quad Cities and to be partnering with local pediatricians and therapists to provide the best possible outcomes for children who have autism."

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

