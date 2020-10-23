New Restaurant, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, To Debut at Caesars Palace

Chef Bobby Flay to introduce his first Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi, at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, late spring 2021 Tweet this

"We have all learned during this unfortunate pandemic, and one of the things I've held closely to, is to focus on the things you're most passionate about—for me, right now, that passion is Italian cuisine, especially from the Amalfi coast," said Flay. "Food in Amalfi is known for two things, the fish that comes out of the water and pasta. I want to bring the best of the region to Caesars Palace, and every dish that is served at the all-new Amalfi will evoke the flavors and feel of Italy. Mesa Grill has meant so much to me over these last 16 years, but it's important to evolve and stay ahead of the curve, especially in Las Vegas. The team and I are excited for this next chapter, and we know our loyal guests will love the new experience we have planned."

"We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Bobby Flay and the success of Mesa Grill at our resort, creating 16 years of wonderful memories for our guests," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner. "Bobby has an unparalleled enthusiasm for travel and expressing his experiences on the plate. We are thrilled to partner on this next chapter with Amalfi by Bobby Flay, bringing a vibrant Mediterranean seafood dining destination to the heart of the Strip at Caesars Palace."

The legendary beauty of southern Italy's Amalfi Coast has inspired artists, writers and musicians for centuries. Rugged cliffs, crashing blue waves filled with the freshest sea life, vibrant greenery, fresh produce in abundance and an ease of life are pillars of the region. These elements will all be seen, smelled, felt and, most importantly, tasted at Flay's new Amalfi restaurant.

Flay's interest in Italian cuisine runs deep, with especial admiration for its simplistic elegance and festive eating, which will be showcased through Amalfi's menu, ranging from light antipasti, to a large menu of rich pastas, to whole fresh fish, with a few traditional desserts with a twist. Antipasti selections will include crispy soft-shell crab salad with blood oranges and green olives; soft scrambled eggs with porcini mushrooms and triple crema cheese; and squash blossoms with corn, basil and ricotta. True to the Italian heart, Amalfi will feature a vast number of pastas—both house made fresh and dry—including green tomato risotto with sea scallops and Osetra caviar; lobster pasta with yellow tomatoes, basil and Calabrian chiles; spaghetti with sea urchin and tomato; and paccheri with scorpion fish, cherry tomatoes and green garlic.

A focal point of Amalfi will be a fish and seafood display, inspired by authentic Italian markets and staffed by a knowledgeable fishmonger, who will be available to answer any guests' questions—from where the fish is from, when it arrived in Las Vegas and more. Guests may order a whole fish, prepared grilled over charcoal or roasted al forno, served with lemon, capers and salsa verde. To finish on a sweet note, dessert staples will include pistachio olive oil cake, pistachio butter, pistachio gelato, pistachio brittle and Amarena cherry sauce; and a dark chocolate tiramisu.

Designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, Amalfi features a timeless design with a natural palate and touches of greenery throughout, blended with elements like organic fabrics, stone, and wood materials, lending depth and a sense of history to the space. The entrance of the restaurant will serve as a gateway, enveloping guests' senses from the moment they arrive. Amalfi will offer four unique yet cohesive spaces—the bar and lounge, the grille/main dining room, the market room and a private dining room.

As guests enter the lounge and bar area, they will immediately be met with a sunset glow, cast over the lounge by the sprawling 30-seat bar, nearly 50 feet in length. The menu will feature signature cocktails like Campari Spritz, and a wine list with a focus on the Campania region. The 40-seat lounge area will boast a variety of seating options fit for a casual cocktail or full meal. The grille room/main dining room area will feature towering ceilings with a wine display terraced about a high-energy open kitchen. In the evening, the room will be aglow from the streetlamp inspired hanging light fixtures.

Seating in the market room area will offer the best views of the seafood display, creating an atmosphere of being tucked away in a seaside café alongside the marketplace. The most intimate experience will be available in the private dining room or fresco room. This will offer a space for groups up to 60 to reprieve from the hustle, looking to gather for whatever the occasion calls for.

Flay's Mesa Grill concept originated in New York City in 1991 and expanded to the Southwest to Caesars Palace in 2004. Since then, Mesa Grill has welcomed nearly three million guests and donated more than $135,000 to Three Square Food Bank, resulting in more than 400,000 meals for the Las Vegas community. Don't miss the last chance to savor signature dishes like the Tiger Shrimp + Roasted Garlic Corn Tamale, Ancho Chile-Honey Glazed Salmon and New Mexican Spice Rubbed Pork Tenderloin.

Reservations for Mesa Grill's final days are encouraged. Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 11:30 p.m., with weekend brunch of Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace, visit https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/mesa-grill.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.