New Restaurants And Speakers Added: The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles May 18 & 19

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation today shared exciting line-up additions for the third annual EEEEEATSCON LA at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

The LA festival has expanded to now include several restaurants and food vendors from across the country as well as a one-of-a-kind featured conversation with actress and best-selling author Cameron Diaz and legendary Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg on Sunday, May 19. This discussion joins the previously announced programming featuring actress Awkwafina (Saturday, May 18), which will be moderated by Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor, Darren Criss; and actor Dan Levy (Sunday, May 19), which will be moderated by The Infatuation Los Angeles' editorial lead Brant Cox.

Among the most recent additions to an already incredible food line-up, EEEEEATSCON will welcome one of The Infatuation's highest rated restaurants from New York City, L'Artusi, as well as Fort Worth, Texas' Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and Los Angeles' Trejo's Coffee & Donuts and HomeState (Sunday Only).

As part of the American Express® Gold Card Lounge, Card Members attending EEEEEATSCON LA will have the opportunity to show their American Express Card onsite to get a complimentary cookie from one of New York City's most iconic cookie shops, Levain Bakery, while supplies last.

EEEEEATSCON LA will also host The Wine Room. As one of the most popular features of past events hosted by The Infatuation, The Wine Room is a space that will feature approachable discussions from some of the most interesting people in and around the world of wine. Courtesy of Palms Las Vegas, celebrated restaurants Vetri Cucina (Saturday, May 18) and Scotch 80 Prime (Sunday, May 19) will offer light complementary food in the space during each panel discussion.

For 400 guests each day, access to the legendary French dip sandwiches from Philippe The Original will be made easy by Postmates. Festival attendees can use the Postmates app to order sandwiches for pick-up to the designated Postmates Lounge at EEEEEATSCON LA.

Parking is available on-site at The Barker Hangar and can be purchased in advance via the EEEEEATSCON website for $10 per day; or purchased on-site the day of the event for $20 per day. Ride sharing is encouraged using Lyft. Event attendees can use the code "EEEEEATSCONLA" in the Promos section of the Lyft app for 25% off one ride to or from the event (up to $5 off).

As previously announced, this year's event is an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation's greatest hits including, The Beefsteaks (of London), Mariscos Jalisco (Saturday Only), Triple Beam Pizza, a special collaboration from Shake Shack + Petit Trois, Luv2Eat Thai Bistro, Freedman's, Bibi Ji, Milk Bar, SLAB, Tacos Y Birria La Unica, Ma'am Sir, Salt & Straw Handmade Ice Cream, Everson Royce Bar, BBQ + Rice, Jame Enoteca, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, BÄCOSHOP, Sticky Rice, and Guelaguetza.

In addition to the extensive EEEEEATSCON lineup of food, drink and keynote speakers, this year's additional panelists and speakers include: Mayer Hawthorne (musician), Jason Stewart (DJ and Host, The Stew Podcast), Terrence Smalls (VP, Business Development, Goodr), Sam Polk (Founder of Everytable), Olympia Auset (Founder of SÜPRMARKT), Brad Weté (journalist), Afdhel Aziz (Founder, Conspiracy of Love), Emily Slade (Co-Founder of Valence), Rick Ross (Co-Founder of Delicious Pizza), Andy & Briana Valdez (HomeState), Crystal Ortiz (Founder Twice New), and Tenille Metti (Communication Manager of Swipe Out Hunger).

Confirmed music for the festival includes Young & Sick, Aaron Colbert, and Audiomoe on Saturday, May 18, and, EVAN GIIA, Hailey Knox, Suga Shay, and Darling Chuck on Sunday, May 19, with additional announcements to come. Both days will be highlighted with multiple performances by Quality Novelty, a variety show of international women curated by 12x world record holder Marawa.

EEEEEATSCON is a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON originated in Santa Monica in 2017 and most recently launched in New York City for the first time in the Fall of 2018. The event is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained.

Other brand partners for EEEEEATSCON LA 2019 include: Stella Artois, TWIX®, TABASCO® Sauce, and LaCroix.

EEEEEATSCON LA

Saturday, May 18 x Sunday, May 19

Barker Hangar, Santa Monica – 3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Saturday x Sunday Event Hours: 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Tickets available NOW at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

About The Infatuation

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

