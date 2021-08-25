New revenue target 2025 for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik is updating the revenue target for the business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions for 2025 to SEK 6 billion from SEK 4 billion previously. With the recent announced acquisitions (all subject to closing), of Cambrio, DWFritz Automation, and CNC Software, Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions will establish a platform that, combined with the organic growth of the current business is expected to exceed the earlier communicated revenue objectives. In conjunction with the new revenue target, Sandvik is also communicating an EBITA margin target for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions of 20% by 2025.

The previous revenue target, announced on the Capital Markets Day in November 2020, was to grow revenues to SEK 4 billion from approximately SEK 800 million over the time period 2019-2025. In 2020, Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions had revenues of approximately SEK 800 million.

"I am very pleased that we have managed to accelerate the M&A activities in Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions which means that we can update our target less than a year after it was set. With this solid platfom, we have a completely different outset in executing on the organic growth ambition in the quest of improving our customers' productivity within the manufacturing industry which is becoming more digital and connected," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

The business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of the divisions Design and Planning Automation, Additive Manufacturing and Metrology was established on 1 October 2020, and is reported within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Sandvik Group's target of revenue growth of ≥ 5 percent through a business cycle organically and through acquisitions remains unchanged.

Stockholm, August 25, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 10 08.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/new-revenue-target-2025-for-sandvik-manufacturing-solutions,c3403072

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3403072/1458904.pdf New revenue target 2025 for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions

SOURCE Sandvik