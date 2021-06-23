New Reverse Bayonet Connector from Amphenol is Designed to Deliver High Power

ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers EMI Wind-Lok, a reverse bayonet connector designed to deliver high power from source to load. This heavy-duty connector with EMI shielding is used in a variety of different markets, including wind turbines, offshore windfarms, electrical generators, charging systems, as well as offshore petroleum production.

Technical Specifications

1/3 turn reverse bayonet coupling design with secondary locking

Crimp or busbar termination

Silver plated contacts

Finger proof inserts

Amperage rating up to 800 A at 2,500 VDC

Operating temperature of -40°C to +125°C

Can withstand up to 2,000 mating cycles

Can withstand 300 days of continuous salt spray

Amphenol's EMI Wind-Lok is a single pole, high-power connector that features a 1/3 turn reverse bayonet coupling design with secondary coupling that allows for audible, tactile and visual confirmation of secure mating. Its double-dead front, finger-proof inserts help to protect the pin as well as the socket.

With a shell size of 40, this heavy-duty connector can fit a wide range of wire sizes. Its 18 mm RADSOK socket contact provides an amperage rating up to 800 A at 2,500 VDC.

EMI Wind-Lok features rugged corrosion resistant plating with a hard coat anodized finish that can withstand 300 days of continuous salt spray. The connector offers crimp or two-hole busbar termination and features silver plated contacts. It is RoHS and REACH compliant, providing more protection for insert and contact assembly. The connector is also vibration resistant.

The new connector has an operating temperature of -40˚C to +125˚C and can withstand up to 2,000 mating cycles.

