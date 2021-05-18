New Reynolds Kitchens® Pink Butcher Paper With Slide Cutter Takes Meat Smoking To The Next Level

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Kitchens®, makers of trusted household products like Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper with SmartGrid® and Reynolds Kitchens® Slow Cooker Liners, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of new Reynolds Kitchens® Pink Butcher Paper with Slide Cutter!

Created with both seasoned pitmasters and everyday meat smoking enthusiasts in mind, Reynolds Kitchens® Pink Butcher Paper is a high-quality, FDA-compliant butcher paper that protects the crisp bark that all meat smoking enthusiasts work hard to achieve, while sealing in moisture for tender, juicy smoked meats.

Reynolds Kitchens® Pink Butcher Paper is a total game-changer in the meat smoking process. Unlike any other butcher paper on the market, Reynolds Kitchens® Pink Butcher Paper has an easy-to-use slide cutter attached to a sturdy dispenser box for quick handling and smooth, clean cuts (patent pending). Unbleached and unwaxed, Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper is designed for cooking low and slow. This 40- lb. strong butcher paper is resistant to leaks and tears. It's also great for serving smoked feasts on, just like barbecue restaurants.

"Reynolds Kitchens® is dedicated to finding better solutions for all types of cooking, both indoors and outdoors," said Danielle Chandler, vice president of marketing for Reynolds Consumer Products. "We know smoking meat is a passion for many. We wanted to create a signature tool that makes the overall experience of smoking delicious meats easier."

Reynolds Kitchens® Butcher Paper is now available at select Walmart locations and in select grocery stores for an SRP of $9.99 per 75 sq. ft box and online at Amazon and Samsclub.com for an SRP of $24.99 per 225 sq. ft box. For more information and to find Reynolds Kitchens® Butcher Paper near you, please visit ReynoldsBrands.com/ButcherPaper.

Reynolds Consumer Products (Nasdaq: REYN) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens® parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com

