New RICOH ProcessDirector™ subscription pricing option brings more financial flexibility for scalable workflow optimization

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced a new subscription pricing option for RICOH ProcessDirector™, an award-winning, scalable workflow automation solution. With multi-year subscriptions available, this new pricing option significantly decreases upfront costs and increases flexibility for print environments looking to streamline operations, improve process integrity, reduce errors and drive efficiencies with RICOH ProcessDirector. This approach enables a lower upfront purchase option of this powerful software for organizations on a limited annual budget. This new pricing option will be available on October 1, 2020.

"As print providers adapt to the new world of work, a flexible tool like RICOH ProcessDirector is invaluable," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, Marketing, Production Printing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Our customers have told us that they're looking for efficient and less error-prone processes, along with increased transparency for ongoing assessment and improvement. We knew RICOH ProcessDirector could do all of this and more, and we wanted to provide new levels of flexibility to fit into their various business models—either subscription-based or as a perpetual license. This is another proof point of our commitment to continuously enhance our production print portfolio based on our customers' needs."

RICOH ProcessDirector is a proven, vendor-neutral workflow management solution designed to securely capture, transform and manage information to help businesses address workflow challenges, tracking and tracing needs, compliance and audit requirements, workflow automation, postal optimization, output management, integration disparate systems and multi-channel delivery needs.

The flexibility theme continues with the release of RICOH ProcessDirector version 3.9 in November 2020, when RICOH ProcessDirector will be Cloud-ready further improving its scalability and flexibility, including the ability to be hosted in a customer-managed virtual environment. Additional enhancements include improved data collection and new custom data portlets.

For more information on Ricoh, visit www.takealookatricohproduction.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

