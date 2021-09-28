New Ripley's Believe It or Not! Book Now in Stores

Father-and-son team Iouri and Michael Petoukhov who combined their passion for pizza and love of LEGO into the ultimate plastic-brick, pie-making machine! Using only LEGO, the gourmet gadget can generate a full pizza, from sauce to cheese, peppers, and sausage. It even slices the pizza once finished baking!





Ambidextrous lawyer and artist Colin Darke of Detroit, Michigan, who can illustrate two halves of a portrait or design simultaneously — his right and left hands working independently throughout the remarkable process! Astoria, New York-based Matthew Van Vorst who has given new meaning to the term "cutting the cheese." His ongoing series of sculptures depict a variety of subjects, from sandwiches to suitcases — all made from cheese!

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Out of the Box is now available at major retailers and on Amazon.

For a sneak peek of what's inside, click here.

