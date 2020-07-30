New RocketDocs Platform Empowers Company-Wide Productivity with Total Sales Enablement Capabilities

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketDocs, a pioneering Saas proposal software company, is pleased to announce the launch of RocketDocs 2.0, its Collaborative Response Management Platform that helps businesses by securely centralizing a single content library across all sales and proposal management teams. The platform is rolling out to new and existing customers this month.

RocketDocs 2.0 creates productivity efficiencies with ease of use, and features like:

LaunchPad™ Microsoft Office add-in to work directly within Word & Excel with Zero IT footprint.

to work directly within Word & Excel with Zero IT footprint. Smart Response Technology machine learning and AI technology to support Q&A library builds and always up-to-date information. This includes automation in the form of quick content identification, eliminating search time and allowing teams to focus on high value tasks.

to support Q&A library builds and always up-to-date information. This includes automation in the form of quick content identification, eliminating search time and allowing teams to focus on high value tasks. Customizable workflows so the platform can seamlessly integrate into your operations rather than vice-versa; also brings the flexibility to ensure critical, regulated content or projects can follow one workflow and less rigid sales content could follow another.

so the platform can seamlessly integrate into your operations rather than vice-versa; also brings the flexibility to ensure critical, regulated content or projects can follow one workflow and less rigid sales content could follow another. RapidDocs™ mobile sales engine to assemble relevant content on-the-fly and generate proposals from anywhere, at any time, with any device.

Additional features to support critical business needs include SalesForce.com and other integrations, project and content management features, dashboard views, templated documents, packaged projects and more.

"We're hyper-focused on evolving our solutions to be one step ahead of the needs of the businesses we serve," said RocketDocs CEO Jason Pappas. "The new platform powers greater collaboration within businesses, which is critical as teams cultivate processes and systems to support a remote workplace. We take the chaos out of content management process so teams can move at the speed of sales, creating efficiencies at the company level."

To get in touch with RocketDocs, businesses can contact RocketDocs at 1-833-9RESPONSE or submit a form at https://rocketdocs.com/contact .

About RocketDocs:

RocketDocs is an integrated sales enablement platform that helps clients of all sizes and industries succeed by moving at the speed of sales, with the power of productivity. Our platform of solutions makes it easier than ever to create and respond to RFPs, RFIs, and questionnaires, as well as assemble and configure proposals, contracts, and sales collateral. With over 25 years of innovation under our belt, we know what it takes to build long-lasting, valuable, efficient solutions. Trusted by global brands and high-growth organizations — trust us to help you land bigger, better, faster wins.

