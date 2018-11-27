New RootMetrics® Report for Atlanta: Verizon Takes Top Spot in Latest Mobile Performance Race

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals Verizon shines amongst the pack in the mobile performance race in Atlanta. Verizon sweeps the mobile performance awards in the latest 2nd Half 2018 Atlanta Metro RootScore® Report. However, T-Mobile shares the Network Speed RootScore Award with Verizon, while Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T share the award for text performance.

When it comes to data performance in Atlanta, Verizon earns the award outright, which the carrier previously shared with T-Mobile. Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds ranging between 35.4 Mbps and 38.3 Mbps, allowing subscribers to download a high-definition television show in about two minutes. Notably, Sprint's median download speed increased from 28.5 Mbps to 37.7 Mbps since the previous round of testing.

"Verizon is emerging as a mobile powerhouse in the Atlanta metro area," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "While Verizon excels across the board, T-Mobile and Sprint are making improvements where it matters -- in the data performance category. It is clear that all the carriers are upping their mobile performance game in Atlanta, ensuring that consumers can use their smartphone whenever, however."

This is the sixteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Atlanta and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.

Mobile Performance You Can Depend on

In the network reliability category, Verizon wins the RootScore award outright for the third consecutive testing period. Meanwhile, Verizon and T-Mobile share the award for network speed, which was previously held outright by T-Mobile. Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks.

Data Performance

Verizon takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright in this testing period, after previously sharing the award with T-Mobile. Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds ranging between 35.4 Mbps and 38.3 Mbps. Meanwhile, T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median upload speeds at 16.0 Mbps and 16.2 Mbps, respectively, allowing a subscriber to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.

Call and Text Performance

Verizon earns the Call Performance RootScore Award outright, while Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T share the award for text performance. Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Atlanta, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from October 21 through October 31. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 238 locations and while driving 4,677 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

About RootMetrics®

RootMetrics® by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measure mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.

IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

