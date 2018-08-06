New Round of Teach Nevada Scholarships Opens for SNC Students

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada College has received five new Teach Nevada Scholarships from the Nevada Department of Education. Students who enrolled in SNC's Master of Arts in Teaching – Alternative Route to Licensure program (MAT-ARL) are eligible for this generous scholarship awarded by the Nevada Department of Education. Eligible future teachers receive up to $24,000. Students use seventy-five percent of the award funds ($18,000) to cover the costs of the program. The DOE holds the remaining 25% in trust. After five years of teaching in Nevada, eligible teachers can request the remaining funds to use as they see fit.

The 2018 school year marks the fifth graduate cohort eligible for this scholarship with SNC's teacher education program. The scholarship is intended to support Alternative Route to Licensure (ARL) programs. The minimum requirement for alternative teacher certification in Nevada is a bachelor's degree. For most licensure pathways, candidates must also complete a teacher preparation program to earn full licensure.

For example, the total cost is just over $26,000 for a graduate degree in teaching elementary, prior to the award. The Teach Nevada award covers program expenses while being prepared for Nevada teaching license from the Nevada DOE. After the licensure phase covered by the scholarship is complete students are responsible for two more courses; 6 graduate credits total. The final two courses lead to a graduate degree in teaching.

Sierra Nevada College has been educating teachers in Nevada for over 25 years. With programs based in Reno and Las Vegas, they offer a combination of face-to-face and online instruction with faculty who teach from experience in the classroom. Their courses educate teachers at both the Bachelor's and Master's degree level. Future teachers can find information on their programs by contacting the department through www.sierranevada.edu/teach-in-nevada. Information about the Teach Nevada program is found by visiting www.sierranevada.edu/teachnevadascholarship or the Nevada DOE website. Interested applicants can also contact Katrina Midgley, Graduate Admissions Director, Sierra Nevada College at mkmidgley@sierranevada.edu, or by phone at 775-881-7517.

Sierra Nevada College Tahoe is Nevada's only accredited private four-year college. With a focus on four core themes (entrepreneurial thinking, professional preparedness, liberal arts and sustainability), Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning and fostering a culture of competition that guides students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.

SOURCE Sierra Nevada College

Related Links

sierranevada.edu

