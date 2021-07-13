New Route C "Hop On Hop Off" Aloha Shuttle for Kauai's Visitors

LIHUE, Hawaii, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polynesian Adventure announced the launch of their third route for the "Hop On Hop Off" Aloha shuttle service on Kauai. "Route C" takes visitors from Kapa'a to Princeville and connects with Route B Old Koloa Town to Kapa'a. Route A connects Poipu to Kapa'a. The shuttle operates on air-conditioned, fully sanitized vehicles, providing flexible sightseeing options to popular areas of interest around Kauai. With the launch of Kapa'a – Princeville route the Aloha Shuttle now offers a 1- Day Island Hopper All Access Pass for $55.00. The Aloha Hop on Hop Off shuttle runs daily starting at 9:30am.

Aloha Hop On Hop Off Shuttle

Scan, pay and ride — QR codes are posted at hotels and attractions around Kauai and on the shuttle itself. Book the shuttle in advance and view more details including the itinerary at www.polyad.com/tour-destination/aloha-shuttle/.

According to Kelly Camps Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Polynesian Adventure "Our Hop On Hop Off Aloha Shuttle provides our visitors an alternative way to see Kauai. It eases traffic congestion by taking cars off the road and it is an eco-friendly way to get to get around the island. For example, a car emits 97lbs of CO2 per 62 miles whereas a motorcoach only emits 24.2lbs of CO2 for the same distance and takes 20 cars off the road."

Polynesian Adventure is Hawaii's ground transportation and tour leader on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island for over four decades. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours on each of the main islands.

