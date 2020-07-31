New Rubik's Official Cube App Solves the World's Favourite Puzzle

This is a fabulous example of augmented reality giving real play value and great user experience, a must-have for beginners and Cube enthusiast alike. There is a choice of learning to solve the Cube in either the simplest way possible, which is called the Rubik's method, or the fastest way, which typically takes just 20 moves.

And if this was not enough, the new Rubik's Official App, available initially on IOS, also includes games with a virtual Cube, so you can learn and have fun simply by swiping a finger, even if you don't own the twisty Cube. You can select your choice of game from Rubik's Mini (2x2) or the original Rubik's Cube (3x3), to the more challenging Rubik's Master (4x4) or the Rubik's Professor (5x5). The app will also allow you to keep track of your solving times and allow you to share the information digitally.

Christoph Bettin, the CEO for Rubik's Brand, said, "The Cube has fascinated fans for four decades and I'm the first to admit that the puzzle can be challenging. Research supports the view that solving a Cube links brilliantly with the teaching of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), and this high-tech app captures this, while creating fun and excitement."

Rubik's Official App

Link to Rubik's Official App on IOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/rubiks-official-cube/id1504482335

Free to download, with no pay-to-solve and no ad pop-ups.

Age: 4+

Good for understanding science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Improves patience, dexterity and problem-solving.

The 3D virtual Cube runs at 60 frames per second to create a smooth gaming experience but you may notice that it will also drain your phone battery faster than usual.

About Rubik's

What started out as a puzzle created by Professor Ernő Rubik to teach architectural students has evolved into the world's most successful single toy, perceived globally as an art form and also an iconic symbol of intelligence and problem solving.

In 1980, the Rubik's Cube was officially introduced to the world. Now in its 40th anniversary year, nearly half a billion Cubes have been sold to date with 2020 set to be a breakthrough year with over 20 million Rubik's products expected to be sold globally. Adding to the excitement of the anniversary, Rubik's has formed several partnerships to create brand new and unique Rubik's themed products outside of the usual games and puzzles. These include Etch-A-Sketch, The Op, Perplexus, DeKryptic and Marvin's Magic.

Within the USA, You CAN Do the Rubik's Cube program typically places cubes into the hands of half a million students every year, helping them learn critical STEM and STEAM concepts.

Links:

Rubik's Official Cube App: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/rubiks-official-cube/id1504482335

Rubik's website: https://www.rubiks.com

Rubik's Twitter: https://twitter.com/rubiks_official

Rubik's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rubiks_official/

Rubik's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RubiksTV

Rubik's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rubiksofficial

SOURCE Rubik's Brand Ltd