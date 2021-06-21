New RV Executives Mastermind (RVEM) Launching Industry's Winning Informational Network

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Executives Mastermind (RVEM) bringing Breakthrough Innovative RV Retail Strategies and It's 100% formatted for interactive discussion, offering participants and network members the opportunity to proactively engage on proposed topics of discussion, share ideas through a presentation, and exchange dynamically with a diversified set of representatives. This Disruptive Think Tank is a Free Membership Base to ensure exclusivity and comfort.

RVEM is industry's winning informational network. We are here to guide innovation in marketing, tech, process, and culture. We must evolve together. Join free membership of our exclusive RV EXECUTIVES MASTERMIND for breakthrough innovative RV RETAIL STRATEGIES and POWERFUL NETWORKING. https://www.rvemastermind.com/

Members will have access to E-Learning, conferences, podcasts, exclusive network, and content (education, training, tools, templates, checklists, reports, forecasts, a wide range of resources, etc.)

RVEM is organized by Kristina Shrider, Head of Marketing at Giant Recreation World and a member of the RVDA Young Executives group. And already have strong team of contributors.

"Our Mission is to make the most effective utilization of our prior experiences, both good and bad, to benefit dealerships in escalating and expanding their business and taking advantage of brand-new business opportunities. We serve RV retailers, technology, manufacturers, service providers, and Vendors. The goal of RVEM is to bring together a community where dealership managers, vendors, and others can discuss the RV industry's current opportunities and challenges," Shrider said. "The podcast will cover topics that to help retain current customers as well as grow and promote RV Lifestyle! We have a big plan and today is a beginning. I hope that everyone will join us." Let's Go!

Shrider's podcast plans include a series of guests to provide insights into the RV market and examine emerging trends from other industries that apply to RV retailing. "There are many consumer podcasts and videos devoted to RV travel or how to use an RV. RVEM will focus on those of us interested in growing on the marketing, sales, ops, and customer support side of this great business."

The first guests scheduled for the inaugural RVEM Podcast are RVDA President Phil Ingrassia and Larry McNamara of Giant Recreation World. The podcast is available at www.rvemastermind.com. The podcast is available free to the industry.

About Kristina Shrider:

Advertising Executive | Corporate Entrepreneur | Branding and Marketing Strategist | Full- Stack Neuromarketer| Consumer Behavior Psychologists | Digital Anthropologist | CRM UX and CX Advisor | Public Speaker | Podcast and Radio Host

As a corporate entrepreneur, Kristina is all about results! She is distinguished within the advertising and marketing industry. Her corporate deals enhance executive proficiency by driving new business growth. Kristina would be excited to spark consumer-focused innovation within your business. She will inspire your team to strive towards excellence. Kristina has exceptional skills in leading large teams, building internal agencies, and negotiating key strategic partnerships. She is resourceful when integrating marketing strategies with technological integrations. There are years of extensive experience within Kristina's team. This is what makes her a great leader. She's passionate about finding creative ways to engage consumers or established brands. Kristina is a well-experienced and a diverse businesswoman. She has worked with companies like: Universal Studio, Sea World, Aquatica, Harley Davidson, Hard Rock, Ron Jon, Margaritaville, Busch-Gardens, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, FTC, EDuka, Westgate, Multiple Auto Dealerships, and had successes with multiple Start-Ups.

Now she is helping to break all the records at Giant Recreation World, involved with, RVDA, RVWA, and is committed to the RV industry and its growth.

Kristina is an expert at integrating her skills in psychology and data science to create marketing strategies. As a strategist, Kristina uses one of her favorite quotes below "Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is, I don't know which half." - John Wanamaker

And as a Dreamer and Hight performing professional, she was motivated and inspired by the quote below: "I figure if a girl wants to be a legend, she should just go ahead and be one." ~ Calamity Jane

