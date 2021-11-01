New RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System: Create Custom Organization Solutions in the Home or on the Jobsite

ANDERSON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtronic Industries (TTI) Power Equipment introduces the innovative RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System that will revolutionize home organization. Available in December 2021 at Home Depot stores and online at www.homedepot.com, this modular system includes multiple components that share a common locking interface, enabling users to create their own customized organization space in the home or on the go. From homeowners to pros, users now have the ability to easily organize, access, and transport their tools from the home to the job.

The RYOBI™ LINK™ Wall Rails with integrated mounting cleats are 33" long, and compatible with RYOBI™ LINK™ hooks, shelves, bins, and tool boxes. With a 75-pound-per-foot weight capacity, the Wall Rails can support heavy objects such as ladders, bikes, and outdoor power equipment. In addition, RYOBI™ LINK™ Mobile Storage solutions offer a crate and tool boxes that can stack on each other or connect to the RYOBI LINK™ Wall System. They are designed with a hassle-free front release button that allows users to easily detach from the mobile storage stack or the wall rails. This allows professionals to easily transport tools from the home to the jobsite in durable storage solutions designed to withstand jobsite conditions.

"Homeowners have spent more time inside their homes over the last several months, so they're more motivated than ever to declutter and organize," explains Bobby Shaw, President of TTI's RYOBI™ Power Tool Division. "The RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System provides the ideal solution for organizing, accessing, and transporting everything from tools to sports equipment. Prosumers and consumers can configure a modular system to fit their own unique needs in the garage, shed, basement, or virtually anywhere."

The innovative RYOBI™ LINK™ Modular Storage System includes several modular components that interconnect, including:

The continued focus on new product development and innovation will ensure many new solutions in the future for homeowners, DIYers, and pros looking for a quality product at a great price. RYOBI brand products are available exclusively at The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, and homedepot.com. Additional information can be found at ryobitools.com.

ABOUT TTI

TTI is a world-class leader in design, manufacturing and marketing of Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Floor Care and Appliances for consumers, professional and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, and construction industries. For more information about TTI, please visit www.ttigroup.com .

