New sales platform brand In Mind Cloud to rapidly digitalize the manufacturing sector

In Mind Cloud CEO Dr. Christian Cuske said of the evolution, "Our global customers in manufacturing industries are at different stages on their digitalization journey. But they are all facing similar challenges of increasing global competition, rising customer expectations, and increasing profitability pressure. Our mission is to help them simplify, then accelerate their progress to digital maturity."

The In Mind Cloud Digital Sales Platform is designed to streamline manufacturing sales processes, help win more deals, and increase competitiveness for organizations competing in the global manufacturing marketplace.

Cuske adds, "Over the past nine years, we have accompanied our customers through the highs and lows of the market, have supported them on their digitalization journey. And over the years, we have done one thing consistently: we've listened.

"We learned that manufacturers would rather have one united platform that's built specifically for the industry, that's fast to implement, massively scalable, and Industry 4.0 ready. In Mind Cloud delivers all that, at a compelling price point, with no lock-in contract, and is backed by excellent customer support. We are grateful for the trust and support of our customers as we continue to grow into the future together."

In Mind Cloud's new visual identity reflects the brand's strength and simplicity, offering seamless buying experiences in a complex industry. Just like in manufacturing, there's a lot of thought behind each element - the rounded gold-colored logotype, for example, signifies independence, knowledge, and inclusivity.

The redesigned website www.inmindcloud.com delivers a customized experience for each visitor, reflecting their unique challenges and goals. The site features exclusive insights into the benefits and features of the Digital Sales Platform and trial access to In Mind Cloud's platform at no cost.

