New San Jacinto Community Showcases Sought-after Floor Plans

SAN JACINTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Potter Ranch, a new San Jacinto community showcasing sought-after floor plans priced from the mid $300s.

Grand Opening details RichmondAmerican.com/SPR

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of Seasons at Potter Ranch on Saturday, January 25, from 12 to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary soup and grilled cheese station, a mini donut bar and family fun, including an interactive tide pool, a craft station, a crazy hair booth and more! While there, attendees can also tour the Agate and Tourmaline model homes.

More about the community:

Popular Seasons™ plans from the mid $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,650 sq. ft.

Open layouts and exciting included features

Hundreds of exciting ways to personalize

Complimentary design assistance at our Home Gallery™

For more information, please visit RichmondAmerican.com or call 800.852.9714.

Seasons at Potter Ranch is located at 1481 Rustic Glen Way, San Jacinto, CA 92582.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

