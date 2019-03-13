New SANS Institute Survey Finds Artificial Intelligence (AI) Viewed as Security Enabler for Cyber Defense, Malware Prevention and Advanced Threat Detection

BETHESDA, Md., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Gets Smart with AI: A SANS Survey finds that artificial intelligence (AI) is still maturing but is perceived as a potentially useful tool for security. The new survey examines perceptions about the basic capabilities of AI for security and whether, how and when security experts will begin implementing AI for security.

Survey respondents indicated that at this time, they believe AI should exhibit five capabilities: discovery of data without human intervention, prediction and intelligent discovery, making outcomes recognizable and believable, automating processes and reacting as data evolves—all of which point to extending the current knowledge bases and identifying unknowns.

"AI has had a number of definitions and perceptions," said SANS Senior Analyst Barbara Filkins. "The SANS survey of hands-on security practitioners indicates that there is interest in applying AI to support and extend a number of existing security tools, processes and technologies."

What can be done with AI, according to the surveyed group? The majority of respondents indicated that AI is best incorporated into predictive analytics, deep learning platforms and machine learning platforms. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they are using, or plan to use, AI, but only 35% have direct experience doing so at this time.

"SANS sees AI currently being driven by the growing interest and potential impacts of data science—how to analyze and interpret a flood of new data," notes survey co-author and SANS Instructor G. W. Ray Davidson. "In this capacity, we see AI as an important development with lots of upside for security."

Learn more about the potential uses of AI, future opportunities and more in a SANS webcast March 26 at 1 PM EDT with Davidson and Filkins along with senior product marketing manager Bret Lenmar of Cylance.

