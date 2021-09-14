New scholarship initiative at Auburn University to address accessibility

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University has announced a new scholarship and financial aid initiative, called Ever Auburn, that will make the Auburn experience accessible to deserving students who have the intellect, the drive and the desire—but not the means—to attend.

"Today, we face a challenge that speaks directly to our core values of education, family and concern for others," said Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. "The essence of this initiative is access. We must provide a way for more talented, high-quality students to come to Auburn. We must help them because it's who we are—it's in our DNA and who we've always been as a land-grant institution."

Ever Auburn Scholarships will help Auburn recruit students who exhibit both merit and need, but might otherwise choose peer schools that offer more generous aid packages. The scholarships also will extend aid to those students who are already enrolled but are in danger of not reaching the finish line for lack of resources.

Caleb Kirk, a national merit scholar and chemical engineering major, knows firsthand the importance of scholarships. As one of six children in his family, Kirk understood at a young age that he would be funding his own college education.

"Scholarships are my life blood at Auburn. I wouldn't be here without them," he said. "I was fortunate to receive multiple scholarships to help me cover all costs, but I know there are people we are missing at Auburn because we aren't able to offer more financial aid."

The Auburn University Foundation announced matching funds that will create up to 150 new scholarships. Donor gifts of $30,000 to Ever Auburn Scholarships will be combined with the matching funds to not only help a student today, but also create an endowment that will help future generations of Auburn students. When fully funded, donors utilizing the match will provide more than $9 million for deserving students.

"The impact of a campaign like this is exponential," said John Morris, senior vice president for Advancement and Auburn University Foundation president. "We are committed to opening Auburn's doors wider to high-performing students who cannot afford an education. Ever Auburn will help us do that."

For more information or to make a gift to Ever Auburn Scholarships, visit ever.auburn.edu.

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification, life-changing outreach with Carnegie's Community Engagement designation and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact.

