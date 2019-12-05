New Science Proves NZ Invented Extract Amarasate(TM) Reduces Hunger During Intermittent Fasting

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The science behind a breakthrough weight management extract invented in New Zealand has been proven in a study just-published in the scientific journal Nutrients.

Amarasate™ is a world-first product that uses a New Zealand-grown bitter hop flower extract to manage food cravings and support portion control at mealtimes. It was developed by Plant & Food Research, New Zealand's largest government research institute, before being commercialised by nutrition and e-commerce company, calocurb Ltd, in 2018.

Plant & Food Research has since conducted a study in which 30 men were required to eat nothing for 24 hours and given a high or low dose of Amarasate, or a placebo. Both groups given Amarasate reported a statistically significant (>10%) reduction in hunger. Nor did they experience the same lunchtime hunger the placebo group did 18 hours into their fast.

The study by eight Plant & Food Research scientists was then peer-reviewed and published in the international scientific journal Nutrients, titled "New Zealand Bitter Hops Extract Reduces Hunger During a 24 h Water Only Fast".

Dr Edward Walker, lead author of the study said the findings suggest Amarasate may be used for reducing hunger during intermittent fasting and show that bitter compounds may regulate appetite independently of meal timing.

"This study determined the efficacy of a bitter extract to regulate appetite towards the end of 24 hour period of a water-only fasting and showed that the targeted delivery of Amarasate can reduce hunger and increase fullness during the late stages of the fast," said Dr Walker.

A key focus of the study was the increasingly popular wellness trend of Intermittent Fasting, where users cycle between periods of eating and fasting, for example, for 24 hours twice a week, or 16 hours per day.

Fasting is believed to support a healthy metabolism, heart health and brain health. It supports healthy blood sugar levels too, which could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

"Despite such health benefits, increased hunger near the end of the fasting period can make it harder to stick to, and reduce the desire to repeat it," said Dr Walker.

Amarasate works by triggering the "bitter brake" – a physiological mechanism that tells the brain to stop eating. When specific cells in the small intestine sense certain bitter compounds in food, a hormonal response is triggered that tells the brain to stop eating.

"The results of our study demonstrate the value of using Amarasate during fasting and suggests a role for Amarasate in controlling hunger in individuals at risk of overeating," Dr Walker said.

About Amarasate™

Amarasate is a 100% plant-based weight management extract designed to help manage food cravings and support portion control at mealtimes.

Amarasate™ is a specific New Zealand-grown hop flower extract developed by Plant & Food Research, New Zealand's largest Crown Research Institute. Scientists screened more than 900 plants to find the most effective, all-natural bitter compound. A specific New Zealand hops flower extract progressed through clinical testing to become Amarasate.

Amarasate is the active ingredient of the consumer product calocurb™, produced by calocurb Ltd, a company specializing in nutrition and e-commerce.

Issued by Pead PR for Calocurb Ltd

SOURCE Calocurb