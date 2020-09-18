New SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals Bring Fun and Flavor to the Kitchen Table

The SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals are designed to encourage kids to eat at least two servings of seafood each week, as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. SeaPak says the new product offers a quick and hassle-free option for families who like to have a little fun with their food.

"At SeaPak, our goal is to make seafood an easy fit for everyday busy life," says Kristen Beadon, the company's director of marketing. "We're always looking for new ways to serve up great-tasting seafood, whether it's by introducing new flavors, new kinds of seafood or, in this case, new shapes."

With these sea animal-shaped shrimp sea pals, every meal can now be like an underwater adventure, Beadon adds. "We wanted to create a kid-friendly seafood option for the frozen food aisle, while assuring moms and dads that they could feel good about serving nutritious and delicious shrimp to their children."

When it comes to satisfying snacks that will support a child's growth and development, Rachael Hartley, registered dietitian and nutritionist, recommends always including a source of protein in the mix.

The new Shrimp Sea Pals fit that bill, containing an impressive 14 grams of protein per serving. Wrapped in a crunchy, whole-grain breading, the shrimp sea pals also are a good source of dietary fiber and nutrients and do not contain any artificial preservatives or colors.

"As a dietitian, I love that they are made with whole grains," Hartley says. "With their playful shapes and great taste, SeaPak's Shrimp Sea Pals make it easy and fun to serve seafood to your family members, even those who may not always be open to new foods."

SeaPak Shrimp Sea Pals can be found in the freezer aisle at major retailers and in grocery chains locations nationwide.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

SOURCE SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.

