New Sears Home & Life Store Opens in Lafayette

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of a new era and its commitment to become a stronger and profitable business, Sears announced the grand opening of its new Sears Home & Life store in Lafayette, Louisiana. The store is a go-to destination for appliances, mattresses, tools, home services and connected home products. Two other Sears Home & Life stores are also opening this weekend in Anchorage, Alaska, and Overland Park, Kansas.

"This is an important market for Sears," said Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart and president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands. "We've been listening to our customers and residents of Lafayette have told us they want our best categories – appliances, mattresses, tools and our Home Services offering. Our customers also will have access to our entire product offering through the online Search Bar," Boutros added.

Located at 4405 Ambassador Caffrey, the 15,000 sq. ft. retail location is led by store manager Rebecca Linn and a team of expert associates who will help customers find just the right products for their needs in the following categories:

Major appliances , including Kenmore ® and other leading appliance brands, displayed in kitchen and laundry vignettes.

, including Kenmore and other leading appliance brands, displayed in kitchen and laundry vignettes. Mattresses that members can try out from top brands, including: Tempur-Pedic ® , Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Simmons and Stearns & Foster.

that members can try out from top brands, including: Tempur-Pedic , Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Simmons and Stearns & Foster. Tools , including portable power tools, carpenters tools and mechanics tools from brands such as: Craftsman, DeWalt, Black and Decker, Porter Cable , Rockwell, Stanley , Gearwrench and Milwaukee .

, including portable power tools, carpenters tools and mechanics tools from brands such as: Craftsman, DeWalt, Black and Decker, , Rockwell, , Gearwrench and . Small kitchen appliances and an assortment of vacuums, floor care and home environment products.

and an assortment of vacuums, floor care and home environment products. Connected Home Products: a curated assortment of smart products that are relevant to members, who also will be able to learn how to set up a smart home with reliable appliances that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

a curated assortment of smart products that are relevant to members, who also will be able to learn how to set up a smart home with reliable appliances that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Sears Home Services: This area offers appliance repair, parts and accessories, as well as convenient solutions for customers to shop replacement parts for any appliance. Shoppers can also consult with experts about their home improvement needs and purchase products like windows, roofing, kitchen cabinets, countertops, flooring and more.

Drawing from Sears' legacy of exceptional customer service and integrated retail services, the Lafayette Home & Life store will also feature:

A "Welcome" Service Desk : Meet with Sears Home & Life experts to explore how new appliances would look in a full-scale kitchen. Artwork and photos in the stores include images of Lafayette and the local community.

: Meet with Sears Home & Life experts to explore how new appliances would look in a full-scale kitchen. Artwork and photos in the stores include images of and the local community. Sears Buy Online "Sears Search Bar" : Customers have access to the entire Sears ecosystem of products and services offered through the in-store "Search Bar" kiosk*, where a Sears Home & Life expert will assist them. Purchases can be picked up in store or delivered to their home.

: Customers have access to the entire Sears ecosystem of products and services offered through the in-store "Search Bar" kiosk*, where a Sears Home & Life expert will assist them. Purchases can be picked up in store or delivered to their home. Free Store Pickup on any item purchased on Sears.com : Merchandise can also be returned to these stores if purchased on Sears.com.

: Merchandise can also be returned to these stores if purchased on Sears.com. In-Vehicle Pickup : Shop Your Way members can shop online or in the Sears app to select in-vehicle pickup. After receiving an email when their item is ready, they can park in a reserved spot at the store and an associate will be out with their order in five minutes or less—guaranteed.

: Shop Your Way members can shop online or in the Sears app to select in-vehicle pickup. After receiving an email when their item is ready, they can park in a reserved spot at the store and an associate will be out with their order in five minutes or less—guaranteed. Convenient Payment Options: With the Sears Shop Your Way Mastercard, as well as leasing options.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Friday, May 24, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Festivities will continue throughout the day, including:

Welcome gift bags

Craftsman tools demonstration and meet and greet with DIY expert Frank Fontana between 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

between – Gift card and product store raffles through the day

Games, music / DJ, Face painting, hors d'oeuvres and refreshments

Store hours for the new Sears Home & Life store will be Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

More imagery of the stores is available here.

*Sears Search Bar excludes marketplace sellers.

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing a wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores, as well as through Sears.com. Home to some of the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S., Sears' product offering includes Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard. Sears is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping program where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com.

