PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice, whiskey-inspired flavors and decadent desserts. Shamrock Farms is jump-starting the holiday season by introducing deliciously unexpected eggnog and whipping creams inspired by fall and holiday flavors.

With more people craving sweetened and flavored creams, Shamrock Farms is expanding its popular line of farm fresh whipping creams to include Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Bourbon, Homemade Vanilla and Decadent Chocolate.

New Seasonal Eggnog and Whipping Cream Flavors from Shamrock Farms

"People tell us they love our whipping cream and each year it becomes increasingly popular," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "Not only are people using it in recipes or to top beverages and desserts, but they're also enjoying it as a treat on its own. Now with four new indulgent flavors, these first-of-a-kind whipping creams offer even more ways to enjoy our delicious creams in unexpected ways."

The new whipping creams are made with rBST-free cream using a hands-on process and a proprietary formula, developed with both chefs and at-home cooks in mind. Lightly sweetened with real cane sugar, Shamrock Farms' rich creams will save time and effort in the kitchen this holiday season. Available in 16-ounce resealable bottles with a flip top lid for added freshness and easy pouring, Shamrock Farms Whipping Creams can be found in the dairy case regionally across the West and Northeast in Albertsons, Fry's, Giant Food, Giant Martin's and locally at Walmart and Target in Arizona.

Shamrock Farms' handcrafted eggnog will also be available beginning this month in three new flavors, including Pumpkin Spice, Irish Whiskey and Pecan Pie.

"Our new line of eggnog is a totally new way to enjoy the tastes of the season," said Ocaña. "Every year we see huge demand for our small-batch eggnog, selling out before the season is even over. Our recipe has been perfected over three generations and we know people are going to love the new flavors."

Shamrock's award-winning eggnog recipe starts with pure, fresh milk from Shamrock's family of local farms and is made with a custom blend of spices for a rich and creamy taste. Now with the introduction of the holiday flavors, families can pick out their new favorite to enjoy alongside the brand's traditional and light offerings. Available in 32-ounce bottles with resealable closures for the freshest taste, the new line up of Shamrock Farms Eggnog is now in dairy cases regionally at Fry's, Albertsons, Giant Food and BevMo and locally at Walmart and Target in Arizona. Additionally, Shamrock Farms Eggnog is now available nationwide at ALDI and Dollar General, meaning more families than ever before will be able to enjoy the delicious taste of Shamrock Farms.

For more information, follow Shamrock Farms on social media or visit our product locator page to find Shamrock Farms Eggnogs and Whipping Creams near you.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Founded in 1922, Shamrock Farms is committed to perfecting the craft of dairy and strives to deliver the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

