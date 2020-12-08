New Security Milestone Reached for Fast-Growing Online PDF Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of November 2020, Google has recognized Lumin PDF as a "secure application" under the new OAuth API verification program. Google's endorsement effectively means that anyone using Lumin with Google Drive can expect the highest quality security. This comes off the back of Lumin's GDPR compliance and a doubling of their user base in 2020 alone.

Lumin PDF

Loved by students, teachers, businesses and families alike, Lumin PDF helps users easily annotate PDF documents and images. From the comfort of a web browser, contracts can be signed, assignments shared and workflows synchronized. Lumin PDF users are now able to enjoy top-quality performance, along with high-end security.

Max Ferguson, CEO of Lumin, said that the news was further evidence of Lumin's growing reputation as an online PDF provider of choice. "Endorsement from Google as an approved, secure partner gives users the confidence they need to know that what we're doing is secure. Given that we have doubled our usership in the last year, it's another great show of confidence from those who work with us."

That recognition has come from the hard work that the Lumin PDF team has put into securing and encrypting everything, everywhere. Over the last 6 months, Lumin PDF has engaged Leviathan Security to conduct penetration testing on their website and mobile platforms.

Ferguson went on to detail the improvements that Lumin PDF has implemented to its system since last year's unfortunate security breach. "All user information is encrypted at rest and in transit using enterprise-grade encryption. In addition, our team works tirelessly to ensure that Lumin continues to deliver enterprise-level security to our users."

For a limited time, students are able to get Lumin at a 50% discount rate.

