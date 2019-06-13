New Self-Assessment Tool Helps Hospital Supply Chain Departments Benchmark Performance and Develop Roadmap to Improvement

"Nexera's CQO Self-Assessment has been simplified, updated, and condensed, allowing supply chain professionals to target areas of greatest concern, measure performance against today's clinical and economic environment, and quickly get their results," said Christopher O'Connor, Nexera President and CEO. "Supply chain must be involved in organizational and care delivery decisions in order to solve the overarching issues the industry faces every day. However, to be successful, the supply chain must become more strategic and focus on how their work connects to patient-centered goals. The self-assessment provides a first step in hospital supply chain transformation."

The launch of the updated self-assessment follows the success of the book The Healthcare Supply Chain: Best Practices for Operating at the Intersection of Cost, Quality, and Outcomes, produced by Nexera and its sister company, Acurity, a healthcare group purchasing organization. The book provides guidance on how supply chain professionals can deliver more meaningful value to their organizations by expanding their focus beyond product costs to examining all healthcare delivery costs and their correlation to care quality and financial outcomes.

The 2019 Hospital Supply Chain Performance Self-Assessment is available at www.nexerainc.com/CQOassessment.

About Nexera, Inc.

Nexera delivers solutions tailored to improve hospital and health system performance. Using a value-driven approach that ties total costs and patient outcomes with financial reimbursements, Nexera designs engagements around each client's resources and business culture, ensuring that its services generate sustainable results and foster system transformation. www.nexerainc.com

SOURCE Nexera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nexerainc.com

