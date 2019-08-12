New Services Now Available to South Florida Attorneys

MIAMI , Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Edge Services is offering turn-key law office solutions uniquely designed to enable South Florida attorneys to increase productivity and billable hours. The new services include expert legal research, legal document preparation, compliant trust accounting, and legal billing services.

The new services are provided through Legal Edge Services, along with popular established services such as deposition and mediation support, court reporting, e-filing, transcriptions and multilingual translations.

Attorneys spend 48% of their day performing administrative tasks that do not contribute to billable hours, according to a recent Legal Trends Report by Clio. Fewer than three hours per day are devoted to billable work.

"It's easy for solo attorneys and other business professionals to be distracted by day-to-day administrative tasks that eat up time and energy," said Kelly Ramsden, Managing Partner of Legal Edge Services and sister company Office Edge. "We understand these challenges and have created modern office environments and professional services carefully designed to promote productivity and reduce distractions."

Fully-furnished executive suites, turn-key law offices, day offices and professional meeting space are available in Class A office buildings at prestigious locations in Coral Gables, Miami Brickell, downtown Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise Sawgrass, and Boca Raton. Most locations are near government centers, courthouses, fine restaurants, hotels and other amenities, many within walking distance.

"Any attorney who is thinking about spinning off from a big firm has a lot to gain from our modern, turn-key law offices and professional legal support services," said Ms. Ramsden. "We can help them get up and running and become productive immediately."

About Office Edge and Legal Edge Services

Office Edge, with its sister company Legal Edge Services, is the premier boutique provider of fully-furnished executive suites and private offices, turn-key law office solutions, day office space, semi-private coworking space, virtual offices, well-appointed conference rooms, and a full range of multilingual legal support, administrative, and live receptionist services for the South Florida professional community. Locally owned and operated since 2000, the companies deliver a unique level of service to clients in a variety of businesses. Ms. Ramsden is a member of the CEO Roundtable, a group of Miami-Dade and Broward business leaders appointed by the Miami-Herald. Learn more at LegalEdgeServices.com and OfficeEdge.com.

SOURCE Office Edge

Related Links

http://www.officeedge.com/

