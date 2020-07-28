New Sexual Abuse Self Help Book by Melissa Ann McDaniel Is A Guide to Healing and Restoration for Assault Victims

SPOKANE, Wash. and NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Who Will Love Me?: A Holistic Approach to Building Meaningful Relationships After Sexual Assault by Melissa Ann McDaniel, helps sexual assault survivors work through their trauma and reestablish emotionally healthy connections with those around them. Tactfully and empathetically broaching a delicate subject, Who Will Love Me? is a helpful, comforting resource for survivors.

Who Will Love Me?: A Holistic Approach to Building Meaningful Relationships After Sexual Assault Melissa Ann McDaniel

Melissa Ann McDaniel understands the longstanding impact of sexual assault on a victim's life. She knows firsthand how survivors of sexual assault struggle to maintain secure attachments in relationships. McDaniel hopes to provide tool for recovery, teaching victims how to take back their power, reconnect with their body, and learn to trust and love again.

In Who Will Love Me?: A Holistic Approach to Building Meaningful Relationships After Sexual Assault, Melissa Ann McDaniel shares her own experience of assault with vulnerability, empathy, and grace, allowing victims to relate and feel seen. With laughter and tears, McDaniel uses the details of her trauma to guides survivors on their own journey to healing and recovery.

About the Author:

Melissa Ann McDaniel, of Spokane, is a sexual assault survivor with a passion for supporting people to rewrite their stories after sexual assault and begin leading lives they love. Melissa holds a Master of Arts Degree in Holistic Leadership, has additional training in the creative and expressive arts and is currently a Doctoral Student in Leadership Studies. She was featured in Toi Magazine's April 2019 issue for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In her free time, you can find Melissa dancing with her sweet bunny, Gypsy, hiking in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, and baking cowboy cookies.

More About This Title:

Who Will Love Me?: A Holistic Approach to Building Meaningful Relationships After Sexual Assault by Melissa Ann McDaniel will be released by Morgan James Publishing on July 28, 2020. Who Will Love Me?—ISBN 9781642797596—has 120 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $12.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

