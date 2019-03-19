New Single-Chip Qualcomm DDFA Amplifier Solution Helps to Bring Clear, Powerful Sound for a Wider Variety of Speakers

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced CSRA6640, a flexible, highly integrated single-chip amplifier solution with Qualcomm® DDFA™ Digital Amplifier Technology. With its single-chip architecture, the CSRA6640 brings a new level of integration to make superior class-D amplification more commercially viable on smaller form factors and lower tier products, helping manufacturers to create portable and power-efficient speakers that offer truly differentiated audio quality.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/03/19/new-single-chip-qualcomm-ddfa-amplifier-solution-helps-bring-clear-powerful)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. DDFA is a trademark of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm DDFA amplifier technology, CSRA6620 and CSRA 6640 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.qualcomm.com

