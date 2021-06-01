New Sitcom "Funny as Seinfeld...Almost as Crazy as Borat" Launched by First-Time Creator/Writer

"We are thrilled to be launching this new sitcom that's as funny as Seinfeld and almost as crazy as Borat," says Swernik. "How can you top opening a beer with your small hole? As a result of viewer reactions, I'm 100 percent convinced that we have something with the potential to dominate the sitcom space. Also, to bring viewers into the creative process, we are offering up to $1000 for any ideas we end up using in future episodes."

Swernik credits the COVID-19 pandemic for the genesis of his sitcom. After spending most of his career as a real estate developer, and having recently turned 65 – a milestone that freaked him out a little - he decided to sit out the pandemic in his Bel-Air home and started writing to fill the time. He originally hails from Hamilton, Ontario, a rough-and-ready steel manufacturing city that was also home to Canadian actors/comedians Eugene Levy, and Martin Short, and graduated from McMaster University, alma mater of director and screenwriter Ivan Reitman.

"The first two 'demonstration of concept' shorts are deliberately a little cringe worthy, and I will likely dial it back a bit," says Swernik. "The YouTube analytics have been fascinating; gender wise, viewers are 60 percent male and 40 percent female, which was something of a surprise; age wise, the bulk of viewers fall into the 18 to 44 age group, with a significant number in the 45 to 54 age group also. Now it's time to produce an entire season or to partner with a larger entity that has a significant production capacity and possibly a distribution infrastructure.

Watch the YouTube and Vimeo videos at the links below or click here for more information. Don't forget to "like" the videos.

YouTube links:

As good as Seinfeld. Almost as funny as Borat. Please hit the LIKE button.

Cringe-worthy comedy. Awesome ending! Please hit the LIKE button.

Vimeo links:

https://vimeo.com/547681753

https://vimeo.com/547708270

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Gary Swernik