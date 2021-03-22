New Skills Development Resources For Lawyers Now Available On Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of a suite of skills-oriented Practical Guidance developed for lawyers to help them meet the exacting demands of their practices and develop the core competencies that legal professionals need to set them apart from their peers.

The new content includes the In Focus: Core Skills - Litigation page and companion Practical Guidance toolkit, which are dedicated to helping litigators with core tasks such as legal research, writing, and document review. Project and time management, maintaining client relations, and understanding data – skills essential to all attorneys' long-term career success – are covered in the In Focus: Lawyer Development page and companion Practical Guidance toolkit.

"With our newest Practical Guidance, Bloomberg Law is going beyond traditional legal research to focus on the fundamentals of lawyering," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We're committed to continuously expanding both the depth and the breadth of what we offer on Bloomberg Law and these new resources are a testament to that."

