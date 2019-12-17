NEW SKY KIDS Launches Subscription Streaming Channel App Offering Parents a Safe, Ad-Free Screen Time Option for Children

Since 2014, New Sky Kids has been producing fun original digital series for kids, starring kids, such as HIGH TOP PRINCESS, LITTLE HEROES, KID NINJA, KIDS KITCHEN, TREASURE HUNTER KIDS, LITTLE PRINCESSES and LITTLE HERO NEWS. Taking an indie filmmaking approach to kids content, New Sky Kids has built a global audience of over 2 million subscribers and 1.5 billion views, with approximately half in the United States and half spanning over 200 countries worldwide.

New Sky Kids was founded in 2014 by CEO Felipe Adams, VP of Brand and Culture Leigh Adams, and filmmaker Mike Akel (Chalk, An Ordinary Family), who started making videos with their kids and kids' friends. When those videos took off on YouTube, they assembled a team of more experienced film industry professionals, as they saw both an opportunity and a responsibility to be more intentional in producing inclusive, inspirational kids content for a global audience.

"As parents ourselves, we are very aware of the difficulties in managing screen time for our kids," said Leigh Adams. "We saw the responsibility we had before us, and it made us ask two questions. One, what kinds of stories are we wanting to tell? Because stories are powerful. And two, how do we keep our kids safe online when they're being inundated with ads we can't control, with inappropriate content being fed to them, and possibly meeting strangers online?"

"So we decided to build our own channel and apps to give parents the option of a super safe place online for their kids," said Felipe Adams. "It's a place where our shows model good character and strong values like curiosity, kindness and teamwork. There will be no ads ever, all our shows will now premiere exclusively on our platform, and it's available on pretty much all your devices anytime."

Current New Sky Kids original series include HIGH TOP PRINCESS, a superhero team adventure series about four Discover Scouts who are entrusted with magic high tops that imbue each of them with a unique super power, and LITTLE HEROES: MIGHTY MISSIONS, a procedural featuring kid police officers and firefighters teaming up with a rotating cast of FBI agents, CDC investigators, journalists, etc. Other current series include KID NINJA, an unscripted reality competition where kids face off against a trio of outdoor adventure challenges, and KIDS KITCHEN REAL RECIPES, showing how kids can have fun creating in the kitchen even if they aren't a master chef.

New Sky Kids is available now to customers in the USA for a free 7-day trial with $5.99/month and $59/year subscription options at NewSkyKids.com

WELCOME VIDEO: https://newskykids.tv/programs/welcome

CHANNEL TRAILER: https://newskykids.tv/programs/trailer

SOURCE New Sky Kids

Related Links

https://newskykids.com

