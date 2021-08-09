New SMAC Mini Pulse-Cleaned Air Cleaner Offers Hospital Grade Filtration For Crane Cabs

With a capacity of 700 CFM at 9" static pressure, the SMAC Mini continuously fills the crane cab with filtered clean air under positive pressure. This prevents all dust from the typically harsh environments found in steel mills from entering the enclosed operator space. Requiring only electrical power, the small-scale system is completely self-contained. It features integrated controls with a motor starter and pulsing system, an integrated air compressor for automatic filter cleaning, and a Minihelic® gauge that indicates when it is time for filter changeout. Constructed of heavy-duty 11 and 14 gauge steel, the powder-coated unit weighs only 386 pounds and is equipped with a 10" collar for easy duct connection during installation.