New Small-Scale Hospital Planned for Waukesha

GLENDALE, Wis., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering on a promise to expand access to healthcare, Ascension Wisconsin today announced its plans to open a new small-scale hospital in Waukesha. The Ascension Wisconsin Hospital will provide access to primary, specialty, hospital and emergency services.

The 33,000-square-foot facility will house a small-scale hospital with emergency services and eight inpatient beds. The new hospital will operate 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. It will be staffed by emergency medicine physicians, experienced nurses and clinical specialists dedicated to providing the same level of compassionate, personalized care found at Ascension Wisconsin's hospitals and clinics across the country. The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted.

Ascension Wisconsin will establish a primary and specialty care clinic within the facility. Cardiology and women's health services will be provided to complement primary care services.

"We know that having convenient access to care is a priority for our patients and their families. The new Ascension Wisconsin Hospital provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home," said Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin. "We look forward to making healthcare more accessible for the communities we're privileged to serve."

The project will create 50 to 70 new jobs. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with a tentative opening of late 2021.

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related healthcare facilities and employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Serving Wisconsin since 1848, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operating 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.

