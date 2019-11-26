New Social Media Live Show Wins HCPA Innovation Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OdoBan, an American cleaning products manufacturer, was recently announced as the winner of the 2019 Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) Innovation Award in the Consumer Communication category. The award was given for the company's live social media show and podcast, the OdoShow. The live video series is available on social media platforms, Facebook and YouTube, and via podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The OdoShow covers a wide variety of cleaning topics and actively encourages audience engagement. Past episodes have featured topics like the best methods for removing pet urine from carpets and how to eliminate smoke smells from wood furniture. The series, hosted by OdoBan employees David Sexton and Val Swyryn, has garnered over 100,000 views and thousands of unique user comments since it began in April.

"We are honored to have been chosen for the HCPA Innovation Award. As a small company, we sometimes have the opportunity to step outside the status quo and change the conversation," said David Sexton, OdoBan's Technical Director of Research and Development and OdoShow host. "It's rewarding that our industry colleagues recognize the value and voice that we are trying to bring to the table."

"The household and commercial products industry continues to thrive and grow because of our member companies' ongoing commitment to develop new and improved products," said Steve Caldeira, President & CEO of the Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA). "HCPA is proud to work with companies that create products with consumers and sustainability in mind, and we are truly honored to recognize their achievements."

Online video content is increasingly popular. According to Social Media Today, 78% of people watch videos online every week. On YouTube, over one billion hours of video are watched every day. OdoBan hopes to reach this growing audience by streaming and uploading even more videos next year.

"The OdoShow is an opportunity to better serve our customers," said Steve Davison, OdoBan Founder and CEO. "Odor elimination and cleaning is what we know best. We're excited to keep delivering helpful and entertaining cleaning content to our fans."

In 1980, OdoBan Original Disinfectant and Odor Eliminator was launched by Steve Davison in Warner Robins, Georgia. Today, OdoBan is a preeminent American cleaning and odor elimination brand with a full line of cleaners, disinfectants, and odor eliminators. Visit https://www.OdoBan.com for more information.

